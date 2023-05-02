Super Absorbent Polymers Market is reaching US$ 15.64 Billion at a gracious rate of 5.5% by the year 2032 | PMR

Super Absorbent Polymers Market

Global Market Study on Super Absorbent Polymers: Demand for Sodium Polyacrylate as a SAP to Surge

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Super Absorbent Polymers Market has been growing steadily in recent years, driven by increasing demand from various end-use industries. According to a report by Persistence Market Research, In 2023, the market for super absorbent polymers would be worth US$10.16 Billion. Super Absorbent Polymers' sales prospects are anticipated to increase steadily at a rate of 4.4%, reaching a valuation of US$ 15.64 Billion by 2033.

Super absorbent polymers (SAPs) are a type of synthetic polymer that has the ability to absorb and retain large amounts of water and other liquids. These materials are commonly used in a wide range of applications, including hygiene products, agriculture, and the construction industry.

One of the major drivers of the super absorbent polymers market is the growing demand for hygiene products, such as diapers, sanitary napkins, and adult incontinence products. These products rely on SAPs to provide absorbency, which is essential for their functionality. The increasing awareness about personal hygiene, especially in developing countries, is also contributing to the growth of the market.

Another major driver of the market is the growing demand for SAPs in the agriculture industry. SAPs are used as soil conditioners to improve soil structure and water retention, which helps to increase crop yields. They are also used in water conservation systems to reduce water usage and improve irrigation efficiency.

In addition to these industries, SAPs are also used in the construction industry as a water-retaining material in concrete and mortar, as well as in the packaging industry to protect goods from moisture damage during transportation and storage.

Despite the numerous benefits of SAPs, there are also some concerns about their environmental impact. SAPs are not biodegradable and can contribute to pollution and environmental degradation if not disposed of properly. To address these concerns, researchers and manufacturers are working on developing more sustainable SAPs, such as those made from renewable sources and those that are biodegradable.

Overall, the super absorbent polymers market is expected to continue growing in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand from various industries. While concerns about their environmental impact persist, ongoing research and development efforts are expected to lead to the development of more sustainable SAPs in the future.

Competitive Landscape

In order to increase their regional footprint, manufacturers that deal with super-absorbent polymers are looking to form strategic alliances and partnerships with other major businesses and concentrate on expanding their facilities abroad.

• Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd

• Evonik Industries AG

• BASF SE.

• Kao Corporation

• Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd.

• Sanyo Chemicals Industries, Ltd.

• LG Chemicals Ltd

• Yixing Danson Technology

• Zhejiang Weilong Polymer Material Co., Ltd

• Quan Zhou Banglida Technology Industry Co., Ltd.

• Shandong Nuoer Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

• Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd

• Sinofloc Chemical Ltd.

• SNF (U.K.) Limited

• Formosa Plastic Corporation

• Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd.

Super Absorbent Polymers Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

• Sodium Polyacrylate

• Polyacrylamide Copolymer

• Other

By Application:

• Disposable Diapers

• Adult Incontinence Products

• Feminine Hygiene Products

• Agriculture Products

• Others

Regional Insights:

The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market for SAP, driven by the increasing demand from various end-use industries such as personal care, agriculture, and medical. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the major countries contributing to the growth of the SAP market in this region. The rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and increasing awareness about personal hygiene are some of the key factors driving the growth of the SAP market in Asia-Pacific. The Latin American market for SAP is growing steadily, driven by the increasing demand from the personal care and hygiene industry. Brazil and Mexico are the major markets for SAP in this region. The growing population and rising disposable incomes are expected to drive the growth of the SAP market in Latin America.

