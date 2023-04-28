Size Report - E.coli Testing Market to Hit $2,527.73 Million, Globally, by 2027 – The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E. coli testing is conducted to determine the biotoxicity in healthcare-related applications such as medical, food, life sciences, and environmental sciences. E. coli are gram negative opportunistic bacteria that can cause food- and water-borne infectious diseases and food poisoning. It is also responsible for water contamination that may lead to chronic gastrointestinal diseases. The bacteria have several molecular advantages, which makes it a model organism of choice in various biotechnological researches. The E. coli testing market growth is attributed to factors such as increasing E. coli testing, growing product innovations, and rising research activities. On the other hand, testing challenges is the major factor limit the market growth.

E.coli Testing Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Technology (Monoclonal Antibodies, Differential Light Scattering, Molecular Diagnostics, Immunoassays, Chromatography, Flow Cytometry, Gel Microdroplets, and Diagnostic Imaging); End User (Commercial or Private Labs, Physician Offices, Hospitals, Public Health Labs, and Academic Research Institutes); and Geography

E.coli Testing Market – Report Scope:

Market Size Value in - USD 1,506.95 Million in 2019

Market Size Value by - USD 2,527.73 Million by 2027

Growth rate - CAGR of 6.8% from 2020-2027

Forecast Period - 2020-2027

Base Year - 2020

Segments covered - Technology; End User; and Geography

Regional scope - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America

Country scope - US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Increasing E. coli Testing

Escherichia coli is a large group of foodborne bacteria, found in food and environment, as well as intestines of animals and humans. Although most types of E coli are harmless and help in keeping the digestive tract healthy, a few strains can cause tract infections, respiratory illness, and pneumonia, among others. The majority of instances of food poisoning and infectious diseases is caused due to E. coli. Therefore, it is essential to detect the concentration E. coli in various products. Apart from industrial sectors such as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and environmental, the food & beverages sector is at a higher risk of E coli contamination. It is imperative for food & beverage companies to detect and monitor the presence of the bacteria before starting production, during the production process, and in the final products.

Similarly, various pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies follow good manufacturing practices (GMP), and current good manufacturing practices (cGMP). Rising incidences of infectious diseases are also leading to the diagnosis of E. coli in the samples collected from the patients. The developing regions, such as the Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America, have rising incidences of infectious diseases. Therefore, E. coli testing has increased in the diagnostics laboratories and hospitals across these regions. For instance, according to an article “Characterisation of STEC and other diarrheic E. coli isolated on CHROMagar STEC at a tertiary referral hospital, Cape Town,” published in 2018, Shiga toxin was identified that produces E. coli (STEC) as an emerging zoonotic pathogen. The study was carried in a hospital of Cape Town, South Africa, and it has identified that E. coli can cause acute renal failure in children. Therefore, E. coli testing is widely performed across various sectors, in turn, driving its market growth.

