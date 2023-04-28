Growth Report: Liquid Handling Technology Market to Reach USD 5,705.63 Million, Worldwide, by 2027

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The liquid handling technology market was valued at US$ 3,201.36 million in 2018 and it is projected to reach US$ 5,705.63 million in 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2027.

Liquid handling technologies are used in the automation of chemical or biochemical laboratories. For these technologies, various systems are used that dispense a selected quantity of reagent, samples, or other liquid to a designated container. These systems are software integrated that allows the user to customize the liquid handling procedures and transfer volumes. The growth of the global liquid handling technology market is attributed to the increasing drug discovery activities, growing biopharmaceutical industry and rising research and development expenses. However, scarcity of skilled professionals is the major factor hindering the market growth.

The global liquid handling technology market was segmented by product, type, application, and end-user. The market based on product segment is classified as automated workstations, small devices, consumables. On the basis of type, the market is classified as automated liquid handling, manual liquid handling, semi-automated liquid handling. Based on the application segment market is divided into drug discovery & ADME-Tox Research, cancer and genomic research, bioprocessing/biotechnology. Based on end-user the market is categorized as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, academic and research institutes.

Report Scope:

Market Size Value in - USD 3,201.36 Million in 2018

Market Size Value by - USD 5,705.63 Million by 2027

Growth rate - CAGR of 6.7% from 2019-2027

Forecast Period - 2019-2027

Base Year - 2019

No. of Pages - 191

No. of Tables - 136

No. of Charts & Figures - 74

Historical data available - Yes

Segments covered - Product ; Type ; Application ; End User ; and Geography

Regional scope - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America

Country scope - US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

The market for liquid handling technology is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as increasing drug discovery activities, growing biopharmaceutical industry, and rising research and development expenses. Whereas, the market is expected to have slow growth due to the scarcity of skilled professionals during the forecast period.

The major players operating in the liquid handling technology market include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Aurora Biomed Inc., AutoGen, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Analytik Jena AG (Endress+Hauser Management AG), Corning Incorporated, Eppendorf, Formulatrix, Inc., and Gilson Incorporated among others. The market has carried out various organic growth strategies in the market. The organic strategies were conducted majorly and the strategies have assisted in strengthening their product offering and position in the global liquid handling technology market.

