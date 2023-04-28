Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market Share to Hit USD 15184 Million, Globally by 2028 – The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) is performed to treat congenital enzyme deficiencies by using enzyme or protein having enzymatic activity. Animal, human, and recombinant engineered enzymes are a few sources of enzyme required for treatment. The therapy is generally applied in rare and lysosomal storage diseases, including Pompe disease, Fabry disease, Gaucher disease, Tay-Sachs disease, and Hurler syndrome. The most common ERT method is IV infusions, in which the replacement enzyme is administered directly into the bloodstream through a controlled drip of fluids. The growth of the global enzyme replacement therapy market is attributed to the rising prevalence of lysosomal storage diseases (LSDs) and rapid regulatory approval with other marketing benefits for drug with orphan drug designation. However, the cutthroat competition among market players hinders the market growth.

The enzyme replacement therapy market is expected to grow from US$ 9,673.39 million in 2021 to US$ 15,184.70 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2028.

Rising Prevalence of Lysosomal Storage Diseases (LSDs)

A lysosome is a membrane-bound cell organelle that contains digestive enzymes. A lysosome is the key cellular hub for macromolecule catabolism, recycling, and signaling. Any defect in these functions leads to the accumulation or storage of macromolecules in lysosomes, resulting in cellular damage. The leading cause of lysosomal storage diseases (LSDs) is mutations in the genes responsible for encoding a lysosomal enzyme. Additionally, LSDs are characterized as an inborn metabolism error that results in an enzyme's absence or deficiency. Infants and children suffer more severely compared to adults as children can inherit the defective gene from one or both parents. However, since the last decade, the pattern has been changing, and LSDs are more common in adults

Moreover, LSDs are approximately 70 diseases, including Gaucher disease, Niemann-Pick disease, Fabry disease, Tay-Sachs disease, Mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) diseases, and Pompe disease. These disorders are individually rare, but collectively they are significantly prevalent and affect 1 in 5,000 live births. Many countries conducted surveys to understand the prevalence pattern, and the overall prevalence was rising. For instance, a study published in The Lancet Regional Health entitled "Prevalence of lysosomal storage disorders in Australia from 2009 to 2020". The study revealed the following outcomes:

• The prevalence in the Australian population is 1.6 times (1 per 4,800 live births), higher than the reported prevalence in 1996 (1 per 7,700 live births).

• Fabry disease was most prevalent, representing 34% of all diagnoses (up to 2020).

• LSDs are more common in adulthood than in childhood

Thus, the rising prevalence of LSDs and limited therapies to cure the disease are driving the growth of the global enzyme replacement therapy market

The global enzyme replacement therapy market players adopt organic strategies, including product launch and expansion, to expand their footprint and product portfolio worldwide and meet the growing demand. A few major players contributing to the market are Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Sanofi S.A.; AbbVie Inc.; BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.; Amicus Therapeutics; Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AstraZeneca); Janssen Pharmaceuticals (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.); Recordati S.p.A.; Pfizer Inc.; and CHIESI Farmaceutici S.p.A.

