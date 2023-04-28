Fluorescent Immunoassay Market Growth to Hit USD 3778 Million, Globally, by 2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fluorescent immunoassays are simply a different type of immunoassay. The critical variable is the biochemical technique used to detect the binding of the "detector" antibody and the analyte molecule. Fluorescent immunoassay is a sensitive technique that can measure many compounds, including drugs, hormones, and proteins; identify antibodies; and quantify antigens such as viral particles and possibly bacteria. The fluorescence detection system includes higher sensitivity detection of the analyte, simplified reagents, and simpler assay designs. Several breakthroughs have been made in recent years that have enabled a fluorescence-based immunoassay system at the point of care. Several technical improvements have recently occurred that have allowed a susceptible immunoassay system to implement. These include the availability of narrow-wavelength, low-cost light sources, newer, more stable fluorophores with extensive Stokes shifts, stable solid-state light detectors, and microprocessors to process and analyze the data from each test. When a fluorescence detection system is connected to a lateral flow assay and combined with a powerful yet inexpensive analyzer, the result is improved assay performance.

Strategic Insights:

Companies commonly adopt product launches and expansion strategies to expand their footprint worldwide and meet the growing demand. The market players commonly adopt these strategies in order to expand their product portfolio.

The market players operating in the global fluorescent immunoassay market adopted the strategy of product innovation to cater to changing customer demand worldwide, which also permits the players to maintain their brand name globally.

In June 2021, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. announced that it had launched a high-throughput SARS-CoV-2 antigen test as an aid in the diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 infections. The laboratory-based Elecsys SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test had earlier received a CE mark and has recently obtained the import license from CDSCO.

In May 2021, BD Multitest 6-Color TBNK Reagent with BD Trucount Tubes was launched to help clinicians determine the risks of Intubation with Mechanical Ventilation and mortality in COVID-19 patients, aiding in-patient management decisions. The BD Multitest 6-Color TBNK Reagent with optional BD Trucount Tubes was licensed by Health Canada as a 6-color direct immunofluorescence reagent for use with a suitably equipped BD flow cytometer to identify and determine the percentages and absolute counts of T, B, and natural killer (NK) cells, as well as the CD4 and CD8 subpopulations of T cells in peripheral blood. The BD Multitest 6-Color TBNK Reagent with BD Trucount Tubes can be used with the BD FACS Loader and the BD FACS Universal Loader.

In May 2021, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics announced that its quantitative COVID-19 IgG antibody test achieved a CE Mark. Ortho’s VITROS Anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgG Quantitative Antibody test is traceable to the WHO International Standard for anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies, which is developed to facilitate the standardization of SARS-CoV-2 serological methods.

In December 2020, Beckman Coulter announced the launch of a new test that addressed the three main barriers currently facing schools, businesses, hospitals, and communities with the rollout of mass COVID-19 testing. The new Access SARS-CoV-2 Antigen assay provided a high-quality, high-throughput COVID-19 test with the volume, workflow, and scalable flexibility needed to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The Access SARS-CoV-2 Antigen assay was offered to healthcare providers at US$ 4, making reliable and frequent mass testing affordable.

The development of a time-resolved fluorescence immunoassay (TRFIA) for detecting total COVID-19 antibodies in humans is the subject of a new study published in the journal Biotechnology and Applied Biochemistry. The authors of this study claim that TRFIA is a more sensitive and accurate approach for detecting the SARS-CoV-2 virus than the existing colloidal gold and chemiluminescence methods. The identification of antibodies is crucial in the diagnosis of COVID-19. To determine COVID-19 total antibodies, the manufacturers have developed a novel time-resolved fluorescence immunoassay (TRFIA). COVID-19 had positively impacted the global fluorescent immunoassay market as the technology was being used for COVID-19 diagnostics. Moreover, in May 2020, ERBA Diagnostics Mannheim GmbH (Germany) launched its immunoassay-based kit—ErbaLisa COVID-19 ELISA kits—to detect IgG and IgM antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. This kit enables the qualitative and semi-quantitative detection of IgG and IgM antibodies. In further research, the researchers improved the technique to increase the sensitivity and specificity of the strips for the inactivated viruses. In addition, researchers developed portable devices, reagents, and standards suitable for home use, similar to those used as a blood glucose meter.

