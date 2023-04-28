Transient Protein Expression Market Growth Driven by Top Products (Expression Vectors and Competent Cells) | 2020-2027

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transient protein expression is a procedure that is usually used to obtain a few milligrams of protein to a hundred milligrams of protein. It is a procedure expressed in a short time once the DNA encoding expression has been introduced to animal or plant cells. It is performed using an electroporation technique that allows large numbers of mutants to be screened for their abilities to network productively with receptors and effectors.

The transient protein expression market was valued at US$ 660.00 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 983.10 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Strategic Insights:

Product launch and mergers & acquisitions are observed as the most adopted strategy in global transient protein expression industry. A few recent key product developments are listed below:

Jan 2020: Ambrx and Sino Biopharma Announced Collaboration to Develop Two Next-Generation Biologics to develop two products enabled by Ambrx's unique non-natural amino acid incorporation technology platforms. The collaboration combines Ambrx's clinically validated ReCODE and EuCODE platforms with Sino Biopharma's strong resources and commitment to bring next-generation biologic drugs to the market.

2018: Agilent announced to sign a definitive agreement to acquire related businesses with Young In Scientific Co. Ltd., which is a leading distributor of analytical and scientific instruments in South Korea, also is a long-standing distributor of instruments and services for Agilent.

2017: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. launched its new PureLink Fast Low-Endotoxin Plasmid Purification Midi and Maxi Kits, which significantly reduce plasmid purification time to accelerate protein expression.

The coronavirus pandemic is estimated to have significant impact on the transient protein expression market. Majority of the pharmaceutical companies around the globe are engaged in the development of vaccines for coronavirus. However, this shift of focus is anticipated to have a negative impact on the other segments of the market. Also, disruptions in supply chain caused due to halt in global operations are projected to have an adverse impact on the market.

