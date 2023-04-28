Biomedical Sensors Market Size (USD 15.33 Billion by 2027 at 7.4% CAGR) | 2020-2027

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners’ new market research study on “Biomedical Sensors Market to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Sensor Type, Product, and Application,” the market is expected to reach US$ 15,338.57 million in 2027 from US$ 8,688.63 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2027. The growth of the market is attributed to factors such as increase in geriatric population, rise in demand for home-based medical care, technological advancements in the medical device industry, rise in adoption of IoT-based medical devices, and increase in healthcare expenditure worldwide.

Technological advancements in biomedical sensors incorporating microtechnology and nanotechnology are resulting in the development of compact, innovative, robust, as well as cost-effective sensors that are adaptable to the individual genetic formulation. These biomedical sensors are set for triggering alerts when these sensors record unpredictable readings, screen the existence of toxic agents in the blood, as well as empower drugs straight into the circulatory system. Increasing investments in developing such advanced sensors are driving the biomedical sensors market. Active participation of government bodies and research universities to promote research and clinical trials with advanced biomedical sensors is propelling the development of innovative biomedical sensors. In addition, emerging applications of biomedical sensors in the field of nanotechnology and increasing innovations are leading to the development of advanced non-invasive sensor-based medical procedures. These factors are likely to increase the demand for biomedical sensors, thereby fueling the growth of the market.

Biomedical Sensors Market – Report Scope:

Market Size Value in - USD 8,688.63 Million in 2019

Market Size Value by - USD 15,338.57 Million by 2027

Growth rate - CAGR of 7.4% from 2020-2027

Forecast Period - 2020-2027

Base Year - 2020

Segments covered - Type , Product , and Application and Geography

Regional scope - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America

Country scope - US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Biomedical Sensors Market – by Type

• Wired

• Wireless

Biomedical Sensors Market – by Sensor Type

• Temperature

• Pressure

• Image Sensor

• Biochemical

• Inertial Sensor

• Motion Sensor

• Electrocardiogram (ECG)

• Other Sensor Types

Biomedical Sensors Market – by Product

• Invasive Sensors

• Non-Invasive Sensors

Biomedical Sensors Market – by Application

• Medical Diagnostics

• Clinical Therapy

• Imaging

• Personal Healthcare

Biomedical Sensors Market – by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

o China

o India

o South Korea

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

• South and Central America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South and Central America

