Garment Steamers Market to Reach USD 2,399.14 Million by 2028, Conair, Maryant, SALAV, Reliable, PurSteamReliable

Garment Steamers Market - Adoption of Modernized Household Appliances to Fuel the Demand

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The garment steamers market was valued at US$ 1,662.78 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2,399.14 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028. Garment steamer is a device used to remove the wrinkles from fabrics and garments using high-temperature steam. The steamers are lightweight, easy to use, and designed to steam different fabrics and garments. The changing lifestyle of the people has made them more work-oriented, having a hectic schedule. Working professionals increasingly prefer garment steamers over traditional irons to save time and effort. Garment steamers are mostly used for delicate materials and attires such as silk, chiffon, lace, wedding dresses, and saris, as well as for formal wear, such as suits and office attire, as they do not burn or damage any fabric.

There has been a rising preference for garment steamers over traditional irons among consumers worldwide due to their various benefits. Garment steamers are typically quicker in removing wrinkles than traditional iron. Along with this, garment steamers are versatile and can be used on different fabrics and styles of garments. Iron has metal plates and is needed to be handled carefully as it can burn various materials. In contrast, the garment steamers only use a steamer to relax materials and remove creases. Garment steamers are increasingly used for delicate materials such as silk, chiffon, lace, wedding dresses, and saris, as well as for formal wear like suits and office attire, as they will not cause any burns or damage any fabrics. A standing, vertical steamer will take up less space in the room and eliminate the need for an ironing board as it includes a hangar where the clothes are hung.

Along with this, garment steamers can also be used for quickly providing touch-ups to the clothes. People can use portable and travel steamers on the go. Thus, higher efficiency, portability, flexibility, and ease of use offered by steamers have led to an increased preference for garment steamers over traditional irons.

Groupe SEB; Conair LLC; Jiffy Steamer Company, LLC; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; SALAV USA; Maryant, Inc.; Pure Enrichment; Reliable Corp; Panasonic Corporation; and PurSteam are among the key players operating in the garment steamers market.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Garment Steamers Market

Initially, the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the garment steamers market. The outbreak distorted operational efficiency and disrupted the value chains due to the sudden shutdown of national and international boundaries, which created revenue loss and damage. The disruptions in the production and supply chain have hindered the garment steamers market growth.

There have been various reports indicating that the novel coronavirus can survive for up to 3 days on surfaces and fabrics. The virus can certainly persist on soft surfaces like clothing and blankets. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended that clothing worn outside should be removed and washed immediately. Along with this, various tests show that steam can kill 99.9% of bacteria, germs, and viruses. The garment steamers emit hot powerful steam that can kill and neutralize germs. According to the CDC, flu viruses are killed by heat above 167°F (75°C). The steam emitted by the garment steamers penetrates the fibers and inner layers of the fabric to deeply sanitize the garments and kill the viruses. Along with this, various manufacturers are providing garment steamers that can sanitize clothes that might have a risk of exposure. For instance, SALAV USA, Laurastar developed garment stammers that can kill 99.9% of the viruses and bacteria along with having a proven success on vanishing the novel coronavirus on the garment.

Thus, the increased use of garment steamers to sanitize clothes in the ongoing pandemic is fueling the garment steamers market growth. The COVID-19 outbreak has also led to an increase in the adoption of work from home scenario where people are managing both household and office work simultaneously. Due to hectic schedule and work pressure, people are preferring convenient household products that can provide ease and convenience in doing their household chores. Thus, now consumers are preferring garment steamers over traditional iron as it is quick, effective, and easy-to-use. Along with this, due to the lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, retail outlets, supermarkets and hypermarkets, and shopping malls were closed, which had a negative impact on distribution channel. As a result, consumer shifted to online retail and the online sales of various products increased. Thus, an increase in online sales provided positive impact to the online distribution channel.

Based on product type, the global garment steamers market is bifurcated into handheld and upright. Based on price range, the market is segmented into less than US$ 20, US$ 20 to US$ 70, and more than US$ 70. Based on tank type, the market is bifurcated into fixed and removable. Based on distribution channel, the global garment steamers market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others.

