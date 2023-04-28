Meat Processing Equipment Market Set To Experience Steady Growth, Valued At USD 19.6 Billion By 2031

The global meat processing equipment market growth is driven by factors, including change in the lifestyle of people

Factors that drive the growth of the market are changes in the lifestyle of people and varied consumer trends toward the use of ready-to-eat food products.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, April 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The demand for processed meat is expected to increase due to a surge in consumer demand for food products with multifunctional nutrition benefits. Therefore, Meat Processing Equipment is designed based on specific end-use requirements. In addition, automated food processing equipment has experienced an increase in demand due to an increasing focus on production efficiency and cost reduction. The rising demand for meat processing equipment from the food industry is expected to create meat processing equipment market opportunities.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟏𝟐.𝟑 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟏𝟗.𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟒.𝟕% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.

The global meat processing equipment market growth is driven by factors, including the increase in the demand for meat, change in the lifestyle of people and consumers' inclination toward the use of ready-to-eat packaged food products. Furthermore, the market has been significantly influenced by the food and beverage processing industry. Also, the demand for meat processing equipment is expected to grow due to the increase in the demand for meat and poultry processing as well as safety regulations in the processing sector.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

The key players profiled in the report include Welbilt, Inc., GEA Group AG, The Middleby Corporation, Heat and Control, Inc., Marel, Key Technology, Inc., JBT Corporation, Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW), Bettcher Industries, Inc. and Equipamientos Cárnicos, S.L. (Mainca).

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

By region, North America garnered the highest share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global meat processing equipment market revenue and expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The convenience of storage, decline in meat prices, and improvement in meat quality all over the world are expected to drive the growth of the processed meat market. Additionally, due to the high protein content in processed meat, raw cooked meat consumption has increased in North America, which is predicted to further boost the market growth for meat processing equipment

By application, the fresh processed meat contributed to the major share in 2021, holding more than one-fifth of the global meat processing equipment market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The segment growth is attributed to rapid urbanization and rising food prices in developing nations. The use of fresh processed meat in sausages, burger patties, and kebabs further boosts the meat processing equipment market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

-> By type, the cutting equipment segment in meat processing equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031.

-> In terms of value, the processed pork segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031.

-> By application, the raw cooked meat segment is estimated to hold 20.2% of the share of the global meat processing equipment market by 2031.

-> North America has been gaining a dominant share in the global meat processing equipment market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

According to the meat processing equipment market analysis, by application, fresh processing meat has gained 22.9% of the share in the global meat processing equipment market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. Fresh processed meat comprises meat mixes composed of finely comminuted, minced, or sliced muscle meat with variable fat content. The characteristic of this group is that all meat and non-meat ingredients are added raw without any prior heat treatment.

