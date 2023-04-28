Abu Dhabi Residents Office and Al Maryah Community Bank – the UAE’s first fully integrated Digital Bank sign an MoU
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Al Maryah Community Bank, a leading digital bank in the United Arab Emirates, has partnered with the Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO), a sector of the Department of Economic Development - Abu Dhabi, to attract and retain global top talent, investors and their families, in line with ADRO’s mission is to grow the economy and international communities of AbuDhabi. Al Maryah Community Bank offers access to its services through the Mbank UAE mobile application by opening an account from across the globe.
His Excellency Hareb Al Mheiri, Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Residents Office, said: “This strategic partnership with Al Maryah Community Bank allows the office to access a large number of global investors and top talent who are non-UAE residents. This cooperation with Al Maryah Community Bank, the first bank of its kind in the UAE, is a vital opportunity for informing the global community about the exceptional opportunities provided by the emirate for living and working in a safe, prosperous, and stable environment, which falls in line with our commitment to attract the best talents from around the world and ensure their long-term retainment in the emirate.”
“We will make sure to provide the best smart services and provide all forms of support to facilitate the residents’ affairs and improve their quality of life and wellbeing in the emirate,” H.E. added.
Mr. Mohammed Wassim Khayata, CEO of Al Maryah Community Bank, commented on this partnership: “Al Maryah Community Bank’s agreement with the Abu Dhabi Residents Office aligns with the Bank’s strategic goals that seek to facilitate the affairs of the emirate’s new and future residents by helping them settle and integrate into society and providing them with smart banking services and products that will enhance their lifestyle. Al Maryah Community Bank’s partnership with ADRO aims to attract global talent and investors to Abu Dhabi; offering prospective applicants access to long-term residency opportunities for businesses, creatives, professionals, and top talent to fulfil their potential. This initiative will create pathways for the most enterprising and creative minds to settle in Abu Dhabi, while boosting the local economy and advancing its development and global success.”
ADRO was established to support the needs of the multinational community in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. By streamlining processes and offering residents direct access to smart services, information, guides, and a lucrative partner network, the office empowers current and future residents to fulfil their potential in Abu Dhabi.
About Abu Dhabi Residents Office
The Abu Dhabi Residents Office is a sector of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), established to support the emirate's growing international community. The office is dedicated to helping new residents settle into Abu Dhabi and supporting the integration and harmonisation of residents with the local culture and society. The office is developing smart services for its global talent residency programmes, guides for the international community, as well as active research and engagement initiatives that promote life in the emirate. The office also advocates for international residents and actively contribute to shaping policies that improve the quality of life for everyone in Abu Dhabi, now and in the future.
To find out more, visit adro.gov.ae.
About Al Maryah Community Bank
Al Maryah Community Bank, UAE’s first fully integrated Digital Bank offers an omnichannel experience to individual consumers and small businesses.
Al Maryah Community Bank is a specialized bank, focusing on growth and serving the UAE community; UAE Nationals, Residents, and Businesses (SMEs and Corporates), in line with the vision of the UAE leaders in supporting individuals and small businesses within the UAE economy and fostering a futuristic culture by employing forward-thinking concepts driven by innovation and technology.
