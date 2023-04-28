Industrial Inkjet Printers Market is Projected to Reach a Value of USD 15,376.76 Million by 2028, The Insight Partners

Industrial Inkjet Printers Market - Rapid Growth in the Advertisement Industry to Fuel the Growth

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Industrial Inkjet Printers Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Technology (CIJ Printer and DOD Inkjet Printer) and End User (Food and Beverages, Automobile, Packaging, Cosmetic, Medical, and Others),” the market was valued at US$ 9,176.42 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 15,376.76 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players along with their developments in the market.

Industrial inkjet printing uses inkjet technology to print or deposit materials as a part of the manufacturing process of a product on a production line. The idea is similar to that of a desktop inkjet printer, but the scale is vastly different in terms of machine size and speed, as well as the diversity of fluids that must be deposited. The industrial inkjet printers are majorly used for labelling and coding a product. The rising global packaging industry, combined with the faster operating speeds provided by industrial inkjet printers, is anticipated to increase the use of industrial inkjet printers in packaging. Inkjet printers are used in industries to print dates, barcodes, logos, and lot codes on a variety of shapes and sizes of products. Various benefits such as the lower maintenance costs and the ability to fill various types of inks in industrial inkjet printers are expected to drive the growth of industrial inkjet printers market during the forecast period.

Flexible packaging allows better transportation of the packaged goods and enables customizable designs and a better life span for the packaged goods. As per the Flexible Packaging Association, flexible packaging is considered as the second-largest contributor to the growth of the packaging market in the US, as it accounted for ~19% share of the market in the country in 2018, which was worth US$ 170 billion.

Industrial inkjet printers were initially designed to use in the marking and coding applications in packaging. The inkjet printing on flexible packaging helps maintain the quality of imprinted images and enhances the overall graphic representation during the phases such as manufacturing, packaging, transportation, and the final use of the product. Various advancements in printing techniques, such as better ink formulation, improved resins deployment, and high-performance printing equipment, help inkjet printer manufacturers enhance the printer performance. These developments have enabled industrial inkjet printers to meet the performance standards associated with the flexible packaging materials. For instance, Marabu is involved in the production and supply of water-based inkjet inks. The inks are used in the printing on flexible packaging for food and beverages products as well as consumer goods, such as cardboard boxes, toys, and wallpapers.

Further, these printers are now being utilized in various industries—such as the textile and healthcare industries. There have been several developments in textile printing techniques, from block printing to rotary screen-printing machines, as well as in dry heat transfer printing. In this printing technique, an artwork is processed by a desktop and then printed directly on a fabric. The textile inkjet printer aids the manufacturer to print different designs, colors, and patterns on the same fabric with more operating speed, ranging up to 1,000 meters per minute. All these factors are propelling demand for industrial inkjet printers during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Industrial Inkjet Printers Market

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has drastically altered the growth of the industrial inkjet printers market. The outbreak has distorted operational efficiency and disrupted the value chains due to the sudden shutdown of national and international boundaries, creating revenue loss and damage. The disturbed value chain restricted the supply of raw material. However, as the economies are planning to revive their operations, the demand for industrial inkjet printers is expected to rise globally in the coming months.

The focus on just-in-time production is another factor hindering the industrial inkjet printer market growth. With the projected rise in the importance of sustainability and application diversification in post-pandemic times, the demand for industrial inkjet printers is expected to take huge leaps. Several associations, such as The Association for Packaging and Processing (PMMI), are involved in keeping a close check on the effects of the pandemic on the printing and packaging industry along with providing necessary avenues thereof to the concerned parties. Therefore, effective measures taken by such associations, backed by positive government initiatives, to support the packaging industry are expected to generate demand for industrial inkjet printers in the coming years. Further, significant investments by prominent companies in the development of advanced products is yet another factor supporting the market growth.

Anser Coding, Beijing Hi-Pack Coding, Citronix, Control Print, Domino, Ebs Ink Jet Systeme, Hitachi, Iconotech, ITW Company, Kba-Metronic, Keyence, Kortho, Leibinger, Linx, Markem-Imaje, Matthews Marking Systems, Squid Ink Manufacturing, United Barcode Systems, Videojet, Weber Marking, and Zanasi are among the well-established players operating in the industrial inkjet printers market.

