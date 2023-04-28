Bovine Lactoferrin Market: The Dietary supplements segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of 8.2% during 2021-2031

Bovine Lactoferrin Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bovine lactoferrin is a protein found in cow's milk and is known for its diverse range of health benefits. It is a natural antimicrobial agent, which means that it can help fight off bacteria, viruses, and fungi. It also has anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce inflammation in the body. Additionally, bovine lactoferrin can support the immune system by enhancing the production of white blood cells. Studies have also shown that it can aid in the absorption of iron, a vital mineral for the body.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17482

The bovine lactoferrin market was valued at $353.34 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $750.9 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2031.

• CAGR: 7.8%

• Current Market Size: USD 353.34 Million

• Forecast Growing Region: APAC

• Largest Market: North America

• Projection Time: 2021 – 2031

• Base Year: 2021

The bovine lactoferrin market is expected to experience growth in the coming years, driven by several trends. One such trend is the increased use of bovine lactoferrin in dietary supplements, thanks to its antibacterial and antiviral properties. Additionally, there is a growing demand for infant formula, which is expected to further drive expansion in the industry. Pharmaceutical companies are also exploring the antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antiviral properties of bovine lactoferrin for potential use in disease treatment research. Infant formula is considered the safest alternative to breast milk and closely mimics its nutritional composition.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-19 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

• The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the bovine lactoferrin market.

• Certain application segments witnessed a growing demand and adoption of bovine lactoferrin due to the rise in awareness among consumers regarding the clinical efficacy of the ingredient in boosting immunity.

• Recent studies also indicated that bovine lactoferrin can be used in the treatment for the management of coronavirus disease.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (320 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bovine-lactoferrin-market/purchase-options

Rising Demand in Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the bovine lactoferrin market due to the increasing demand for functional foods and dietary supplements, infant formula, and nutraceuticals. The rising population, increasing disposable incomes, and changing lifestyle patterns in the region are expected to drive the demand for bovine lactoferrin.

Growing Research on Health Benefits: There is ongoing research on the health benefits of bovine lactoferrin, including its potential as an anticancer agent, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory agent. As more research is conducted, the potential applications of bovine lactoferrin are expected to increase, leading to new opportunities in the market.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17482

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global bovine lactoferrin market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and LAMEA.

𝐁𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 –

• Bega Cheese Limited,

• Beston Global Food Company Ltd,

• Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited,

• Glanbia Plc,

• Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd (Westland Milk),

• Jarrow Formulas, Inc,

• La Prosperite Fermiere Societe Cooperative Agricole (Ingredia Nutrional),

• Morinaga & Co., Ltd (Morinaga Milk Industry),

• Noumi Limited (Freedom Foods Pty Limited),

• Nutriscience Innovations, Llc,

• Oskia Skincare Ltd,

• Royal Friesland Campina N.V.,

• Savencia Sa (Armor Proteines),

• Synlait Milk Ltd, Saputo, Inc (Saputo Dairy Australia Pty Ltd.),

• Tatua Co-Operative Dairy Company Ltd,

• US Clinicals

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 –

𝐍𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/nicotine-replacement-therapy-market-A31526

𝐒𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sickle-cell-disease-treatment-market-A31450

𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐣𝐮𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐡𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐨𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐡𝐮𝐧𝐭 (𝐓𝐈𝐏𝐒) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/transjugular-intrahepatic-portosystemic-shunt-tips-market-A31429

