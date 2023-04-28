Petrohab Habitats Received Atex and IECEX Certifications for Their Technology
HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Petrohab LLC is theworld’s premier supplier of pressurized Hot Work Safety Enclosures (HWSE) and itstheir patented Safe-Stop™ Safety Shutdown System recently received certification from both Atex and IECEX.
Petrohab, the world's premier manufacturer of US made pressurized HWSEs recently received certification from Atex and IECEX for its patented Safe-Stop Safety Shutdown System. It is used with Petrohab's patented Quadra-Lock panel interlocking technology in its Petro-Habitat™ HWSEs, the panels of which are made entirely of highly fire-retardant ANSI/FM 4950 certified silicone-coated fiberglass and are stitched with virtually fireproof Kevlar thread.
Houston, Texas-based PetroHab is world renowned for its state-of-the-art HWSEs and automatic safety shutdown systems used in combination therewith. Its aim is to be the undisputed leader in the provision of superiorly engineered systems to mitigate the risks associated with conducting hot work in potentially dangerous environments such as areas classified as Zone 1 or Zone 2. Petrohab produces, rents, and sells its Petro-Habitat HWSEs and can also train and certify clients’ personnel on the operation and maintenance of its sold systems.
Petrohab’s Safe-Stop Safety Shutdown System technology recently received certification from both Atex and IECEX. Its aim is to increase workplace safety by providing advanced technologies that safeguard individuals working in hazardous environments. These portable, modular, and highly fire-retardant habitats are used in various industrial settings where hot work containment is necessary and desired to reduce risks related to hot work-related activities. The panels that make up PetroHab's habitats are securely assembled using the patented "Quadra-Lock®" panel interlocking technology.
"PetroHab aspires to consistently exceed its clients' HWSE needs and is proud of the fact that its product line is 'Made in the USA' and is powered by an unfaltering devotion to security, quality, and service," stated the company.
Their recently certified state-of-the-art Safe-Stop Safety Shutdown System (SSS) works in tandem with the 100% US-made pressurized Petro-Habitat Hot Work Safety Enclosure (HWSE) to provide unrivaled safety anytime hot work is performed in the proximity of potential flammables, such as in Zone 1 or 2 rated hazardous areas on oil rigs and refineries.
About The Company -
PetroHab, LLC, based in Houston, Texas, manufactures, leases, sells, and maintains modular Hot Work Safety Enclosures ("HWSE"), also known in the Oil & Gas Industry as "habitats" or “pressurized welding enclosures”. Hot work is a leading cause of industrial fires that result in damages exceeding $10,000,000 per incident, which should come as no surprise given that sparks and molten materials can be dispersed more than 35 feet during hot work-related activities. PetroHab was established in 2011 and its mission is to reduce such risks through superiorly engineered products, technology, and know-how. Their guiding principle is, "You work hard, and we work harder to keep you safe with the aid of technology." PetroHab has created three unique HWSE products to meet various onshore and offshore application needs in its pursuit of excellence and innovation.
Media Contact
PetroHab
+1 (346) 562-6360
info@petrohab.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube