Educational Robot Market worth US$ 3,327.74 Million by 2028 - Exclusive Research by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new research report titled “Educational Robot Market to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis,” published by The Insight Partners, the global educational robot market is expected to grow from US$ 919.71 million in 2021 to US$ 3,327.74 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Educational robots are specially developed for in academic applications. They can assist in teaching disciplines such as science, technology, engineering, mathematics, programming, languages, history, and geography. Humanoid and non-humanoid are the two main types of education robots, and more than 20 languages can be integrated in these robots. These robots assist educators in teaching as well as help enhance content delivery. In addition to these abilities, education robots enable educators to create an enhanced interactive education session, which is propelling their adoption and bolstering the education robot market growth. Moreover, the use of educational robots for teaching languages is another factor bolstering market growth. However, high CAPEX requirements are hampering the educational robots market growth. Meanwhile, the increasing adoption of social robots by therapists for developing social skills among children with autism is further fueling the growth of the market. The COVID-19 outbreak has marginally impacted to the growth of the educational robot market.

North America held the largest share of the education robot market in 2020, followed by APAC and Europe. The presence of digital robot infrastructure, coupled with a strong inclination toward the adoption of advanced technologies, is one of the prime factors contributing to the growth of the education robot market in North America. Also, the region is known for the presence of well-known institutions that are strongly funded by technology education and research. Moreover, the education sector in North America is incorporating interactive digital technologies at various education levels.

The education technology industry has been flourishing at an impressive pace across the world due to the high demand for these technologies as well as growing investments and funding in start-ups. However, the shuttering of schools in major economies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has compelled a large number of schools and universities to adopt distance learning through virtual classrooms as well as online exams and assessment tools, which is negatively impact the educational robot market growth. Moreover, the sudden shutdown of all economic activities across all major regions has impacted the manufacturing of educational robots as well as disrupted the supply chain of the robotics industry.

Significant strategies implemented by key education robot market players include product developments and launches. In 2020, Modular Robotics launched Cubelets Console, a software that allows users to program the cubelets by replacing C programming apps and Blockly. Moreover, in 2019, Hanson Robotics introduced Little Sophia, a tutorial companion indulged in teaching STEM, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and coding to kids, in a playful manner.

Aisoy Robotics; Hanson Robotics Limited; Modular Robotics; PAL Robotics; Probotics America; Sanbot Innovation Technology., Ltd; Life & Science, Inc.; Robotis Co., Ltd.; SoftBank Robotics Group Corp.; and Lego System A/S are among the major companies operating in the educational robot market.

