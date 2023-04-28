Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Ranked in the Top 25 Nationally for Best Value, Best in Nation for Internships
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology's New Academic Building that has new design spaces, chemistry and biochemistry labs, classrooms, a food science lab, and collaborative workspaces.
The Princeton Review's private college rankings covered three key features: stellar academic quality, affordable cost and strong career prospects
Rose-Hulman is a first-choice destination for students who are seeking a premier STEM education that can provide them with the skills needed to address the world’s most challenging problems.”TERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has been ranked in the top 25 of America’s best value private colleges for 2023 by The Princeton Review. Meanwhile, the college maintains the top ranking for providing internship opportunities, and top-10 rankings for career placement and career services – key elements contributing to Rose-Hulman’s continued strong return on investment.
— Robert A. Coons, President, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
Rose-Hulman’s Best Value Private College listing is the best among Indiana private colleges – with the Princeton Review citing three significant features in compiling its list: stellar academic quality, affordable cost, and strong career prospects for graduates.
“Rose-Hulman is a first-choice destination for students who are seeking a premier STEM education that can provide them with the skills needed to address the world’s most challenging problems,” said Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons. “Our value proposition considers areas such as academic quality, faculty expertise, costs, financial aid, student debt, graduation rates, and career/salary data.”
Of more than 650 schools surveyed from fall 2022 to spring 2023, Rose-Hulman ranked first among private colleges for providing the Best Value Colleges for Internships and ninth among private colleges for Best Value Colleges for Career Placement, both based upon student surveys as well as PayScale.com’s alumni salary levels and job satisfaction.
The Princeton Review’s “The Best 388 Colleges” book, published last fall, gave Rose-Hulman top-10 distinctions in the nation among the following categories: Best Science Lab Facilities (No. 1), Most Accessible Professors (No. 3), Best Student Support and Counseling Services (No. 3), Best College Dorms (No. 5), and Best Run Colleges (No. 6). Rose-Hulman also was listed among the Best Midwestern Colleges.
The Princeton Review Editor-in-Chief Rob Franek states, "The schools we chose as our Best Value Colleges for 2023 are a select group (209 colleges): they comprise only about 8% of the nation’s four-year undergraduate institutions. We commend their administrators, faculties, staff, and alumni for all they are doing to educate their students and guide them to success in their careers. These colleges are also exceptional for the generous amount of financial aid they award to students with need and/or for their comparatively low cost of attendance.”
Rose-Hulman’s strong value and return on investment is once again showcased by a 99% placement rate of the entire graduating Class of 2022, an all-time high $80,157 average starting salary, and $166,250 high accepted salary. Graduates were placed in 37 states and two foreign countries.
Learn more about Rose-Hulman’s rankings and national distinction at www.rose-hulman.edu/rankings.
About Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
Founded in 1874, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is dedicated to preparing its students with the world’s best undergraduate science, engineering and mathematics education in an environment infused with innovation, intellectual rigor, and individualized attention. The institute is consistently recognized nationally as an elite STEM school for distinctions that include faculty excellence, return on investment, value-added, and career services. Career placement is near 100 percent year after year. Located in Terre Haute, Indiana, Rose-Hulman has an enrollment of nearly 2,200 students. Learn more at rose-hulman.edu.
