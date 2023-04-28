CHRISTIAN THEOLOGICAL SEMINARY INTRODUCES SCHOOL OF THEOLOGY AND SCHOOL OF COUNSELING
Restructuring focused on addressing gap in accessible mental health services
Today Christian Theological Seminary is proud to announce the establishment of the School of Counseling and the School of Theology!”INDIANAPOLIS, IN, USA, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- At the first State of the Seminary address at Christian Theological Seminary (CTS), President David M. Mellott, PhD, announced that the Indianapolis-based institution has restructured to form two distinct schools: the School of Theology and the School of Counseling.
— David Mellott, PhD
The formation of two schools is an extension of CTS’s strategic planning process that began in 2020 and involved input from more than 400 stakeholders, including thought leaders in theological education, alumni and community leaders.
“Creating these two schools is an evolution of the life-changing work and training that has been taking place at CTS for nearly a century. It’s also an affirmation of our commitment to address the gap in accessible mental health services,” said Dr. Mellott. “While CTS has offered counseling degrees for decades, mental health professionals in our region don’t often know about us. Furthermore, they don’t typically know about our Counseling Center, even though we provide thousands of client sessions every year—projected to be 10,000 sessions alone just this year.”
As CTS began implementing its strategic plan, it heard from therapists and those that employ therapists about the increasing need for qualified mental health professionals. Even more, CTS noted that when looking at the pool of therapists, African American and Hispanic populations are particularly under-represented. CTS also received feedback from pastors and others in ministry about the need for mental health resources, not only for their congregations, but also for themselves.
“God is calling us to participate in the transforming of this world,” said Dr. Mellott. “By strengthening congregations and addressing the mental health crisis in this country, we are doing just that.”
About the School of Counseling at Christian Theological Seminary
The School of Counseling offers a Marriage and Family Therapy degree and a Clinical Mental Health Counseling degree. Both programs honor diversities of race, ethnicity, culture, sexual orientation, gender identity and physical ability through their respective curriculums and clinical training. This emphasis on diversity, equity and inclusion is also carried forth in the programs’ emphasis on integrating spirituality in the therapeutic enterprise.
Both counseling degree programs offer extensive onsite practicum experience at the CTS Counseling Center, where students see individuals, couples and families with supervised oversight. Additionally, all students participate in therapy themselves in order to provide empathetic care. Upon graduation, students can apply for licensure—in any state—as a marriage and family therapist or clinical mental health counselor through completing either degree program.
About the School of Theology at Christian Theological Seminary
The School of Theology prepares leaders for a changing world as they proclaim God’s liberative, restorative and life-affirming message. It incorporates the Master of Divinity, Master of Theological Studies, Doctor of Ministry, and PhD in African American Preaching and Sacred Rhetoric degree programs, as well as certificates in theology and yoga. CTS seeks to serve the world through serving the church, and we believe that our school of theology brings a distinctive voice, informed by these commitments, to contexts where the questions of the human family are asked, and easy answers are not provided.
Learn more or apply now at https://www.cts.edu/
