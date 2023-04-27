Jamieson Wellness Inc. Announces Amendment to Long-Term Incentive Plan

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamieson Wellness Inc. (“Jamieson Wellness” or the “Company”) (TSX:JWEL) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved an amendment to the Company’s long-term incentive plan (the “LTIP”), having considered the voting recommendation made by Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. to its subscribers.



The amendment decreases the maximum number of the Company’s shares that may be subject to awards under the LTIP and the Company’s legacy option plan to 8.7% of the issued shares outstanding from time to time.

An amended and restated LTIP has been filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

