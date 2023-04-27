Baton Rouge Plumbing Company Rebrands To ‘The Cajun Plumber’

/EIN News/ -- Baton Rouge, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana -

Baton Rouge, Louisiana based Cajun Maintenance is pleased to announce that they are rebranding to The Cajun Plumber. As a plumbing company, they strive to provide the best quality plumbing and water heater services for homeowners in the area.

“If you are looking for a team of dedicated professionals to help you maintain your home’s integrity through quality plumbing services, contact The Cajun Plumber today,” says the company. “We’re available to assist you with a wide variety of solutions, including gas line installation, repiping and more. Our biggest priority is customer satisfaction, and our technicians take the time to explain your options to you. When you choose The Cajun Plumber you can rest easy because we always quote pricing upfront and discuss your needs with you in order to create a customized plan. We don’t apply a one-size-fits-all approach because we know that every customer is different, and their needs and budget are all unique and deserve to be respected.”

The company’s expert team of plumbers is able to provide quick solutions to all kinds of plumbing-related problems, making sure to tailor each solution to the specific needs of their customers and their homes. They offer upfront pricing customers always know exactly how much they are paying (and for what). There are no hidden fees here.

For over a decade, the company has helped East Baton Rouge homeowners with their plumbing problems. From the beginning, The Cajun Plumber’s goal has always been to please customers and ensure their safety and comfort. Whether the customer needs a thorough drain cleaning or some other service, The Cajun Plumber’s trained experts have the tools and knowledge to complete the task at hand and ensure that the problem does not arise again in the near future.



When dealing with plumbing problems, the comfort and safety of the family in residence is at risk. The Cajun Plumber is family owned-and-operated, so they understand how important it is to keep family safe. Calling a plumber is one way for a resident to protect the health and wellbeing of their family, and they can count on The Cajun Plumber, a company that has earned the trust of numerous Baton Rouge homeowners with their family’s comfort and safety. With their 100% satisfaction guarantee, the company aims to deliver quality, long lasting solutions to any and all plumbing problems.



The company also understands how urgent plumbing issues can be. They make it a point to offer fast and reliable service with minimal (or zero) wait times. They respond quickly to homeowners’ calls, and their commitment to offering fast service is one of the reasons they won the ‘Best of Home Advisor Award’ a few years ago. Their goal is to minimize any disruption caused by the problem and resolve it as soon as possible so customers are not inconvenienced for too long. See their full service coverage here: https://thecajunplumber.com/service-area/.



The newly renamed The Cajun Plumber places a great deal of emphasis on offering fast, personalized and honest service, a policy that has created many loyal customers over the years. Many of these customers have also left excellent feedback of the plumbing company online.



One customer says (prior to the company’s rebrand), “I have had Cajun Maintenance come out to my house multiple times over the past few months for different jobs, and they have exceeded expectations every time. They sent Trey and Joey out each time, and both were very professional and did their job well. Definitely recommend for gas piping, water plumbing and drainage piping work as well faucet installation.”



Another customer shares that, “I had a water leak that another well-known plumbing company was unable to find. They gave up after three visits and sent me a large bill. I called Cajun Maintenance for a second opinion using their leak detection service. David arrived at 8:00, found the leak and quoted a reasonable price for the repair. We also hired him to do the repair. He showed up on time to do the repair and got to work immediately. We are very happy with his work and will choose Cajun Maintenance for our future repairs.”



Those interested may read more reviews of The Cajun Plumber at https://goo.gl/maps/qaQ9gFq5VV7q3S5z6. The company also encourages homeowners in trouble to call immediately for assistance with their plumbing.

###

For more information about The Cajun Plumber, contact the company here:



The Cajun Plumber

David Vilot

225-372-2444

david@cajunmaintenance.com

11800 Industriplex Blvd Ste 7B

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 70809

David Vilot