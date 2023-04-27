Miromatrix to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRO), a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs to help save and improve patients’ lives, today announced that the Company will report financial results for the first quarter 2023 after market close on Thursday, May 11, 2023. Company management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 3:30 pm Central Time / 4:30 pm Eastern Time.



Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 877-407-3982 for domestic callers or 201-493-6780 for international callers. Please reference Conference ID: 13738056. To listen to a live webcast, please visit the investor relations section of Miromatrix's website at: https://miromatrix.gcs-web.com/

