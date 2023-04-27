Woodside Credit Preps for the Upcoming Barrett-Jackson Auction in New Orleans

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Barrett-Jackson will be in New Orleans for an inaugural car auction. Taking place during the last weekend of September at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, this will be the first auction in the state of Louisiana for Barrett-Jackson. It will also be the fourth major auction held by Barrett-Jackson in 2023.

Barrett-Jackson will organize the New Orleans Auction as they have done in the past. Some of the rarest, exotic cars from around the world will make an appearance, for the chance to bid on and take home throughout the weekend. Woodside Credit will also be there to provide financing options for the exotic and classic cars being auctioned. The multi-day auction offers buyers, car enthusiasts, and families many opportunities to enjoy.

New Orleans will be the fourth major auction in 2023 for Barrett-Jackson. The year kicked off with Scottsdale in January and Palm Beach in April. The Las Vegas auction is scheduled for June and will be the second auction in the Western United States. While Barrett-Jackson and Woodside Credit have made many appearances in these three cities, the New Orleans announcement stayed under wraps until the end of March.

The partnership between Barrett-Jackson and Woodside Credit allows buyers to have the opportunity to apply for loans aimed at keeping monthly payments low. Doing this helps improve cash flow. People can apply for pre-approved amounts before each auction. Woodside Credit also has an in-person presence to allow bidders to talk with representatives and learn more about how they can get the lowest monthly payments in the industry for car collectors.

New Orleans has long served as a top destination for conferences and auctions in various industries. The city's two most significant annual events are Mardi Gras and the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. They've also long served as a top sports location, hosting 10 Super Bowls, nine NCAA Basketball Final Four events, five College Football National Championship games, and more. Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson, believes that Crescent City has the proper infrastructure, the right atmosphere, and a convenient location for a world-class automotive auction.

People interested in being a part of the inaugural New Orleans Auction may do so by consigning their collector car, registering to bid, or by purchasing general admission tickets as well as one of Barrett-Jackson's VIP experience packages. To keep up with the auction, visit Barrett-Jackson’s website.

All information regarding Woodside Credit is available on the company’s website at woodsidecredit.com.

Woodside Credit has offered collector car financing for over 20 years. The Southern California-based company has relationships with industry leaders like Barrett-Jackson that help strengthen its reputation. With loan professionals helping out clients and dealers all over the United States, the company makes it easy for buyers to get the financing they need without tying up their money with one purchase.

