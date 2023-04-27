Beacon Media + Marketing Delivers 10 Clever Marketing Campaign Ideas for Mental Health Awareness Month
Beacon Media + Marketing just released a new guide detailing 10 creative marketing campaign ideas for mental health awareness month. And as there is still a stigma around discussions of mental health, these campaign ideas are a great way to help support mental health awareness – while also improving brand awareness.
Everyone has mental health. But while some people have an easy time handling stress, anxiety, and loss, others need help improving their mental health. And anyone working in the mental health space knows that this subject has emerged as a critical topic of discussion. This is because mental health is often overlooked or disregarded as a personal problem that each person should “deal with” on their own. But this is far from the truth.
Mental health businesses and mental health marketing companies can potentially make a huge impact on bringing modern aspects of mental health into focus. And this can be done through marketing campaigns for promoting mental health awareness month.
A few campaign ideas to consider include:
• Photo contests
• Poetry contests
• Webinars
• Social media challenges
• Podcasts hosting mental health “warrior” stories
• Art exhibits centered around mental health
• Community cleanup events
While working in the mental health space can be rewarding in many ways, with the right marketing campaign, mental health providers can help bring greater awareness to mental health and offer an inside look at the compassionate nature of their mental health practice. And with this in mind, these campaign ideas may also help to bring more prospective patients to a clinic.
As a digital marketing company operating in the mental health space, our marketing professionals at Beacon Media + Marketing know the importance of raising awareness about mental health. And with our team of talented creatives, we have the drive and the know-how to build a mental health awareness campaign for your clinic’s specific needs. If you’d like to learn more about Beacon Media + Marketing’s mental health awareness campaigns, reach out today for a free consultation.
Adrienne Wilkerson
