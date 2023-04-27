Submit Release
Ohmyhome Records over 60% Revenue Growth in 2022

/EIN News/ -- Singapore, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohmyhome Ltd. (NASDAQ: OMH) today announces the following results for the year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to the corresponding period of last fiscal year:

  Revenue increased by 60.3% y-o-y to USD 5.2 million from 2021, and more than double of the revenue in 2020.
  Total number of transactions on the platform increased 13.9% y-o-y to 3,395 from 2021.
  Gross Transaction Values reached USD 615.1 million, increased by 0.3% compared to 2021.
  Efficiency of Super Agents increased by 8.7% with the number of property transactions per Super Agent per year increasing from 69 to 75 in 2022. This is the result of our continuous improvement in our data matching technology.

Rhonda Wong, CEO of Ohmyhome, expressed satisfaction with the results, saying “We are pleased with our business performance in 2022. Despite the industry wide decline in market transactions by more than 20% in Singapore, our technology continues to increase transaction efficiency within Ohmyhome. Our Emerging and Other Services has also shown significant growth primarily in providing renovation services to homeowners who transacted with us, increasing overall customer lifetime value with Ohmyhome.

Race Wong, COO of Ohmyhome, further elaborated, “We have enhanced the user experience by ensuring the authenticity and freshness of our listings on the platform through the launch of our AI-powered MATCH tool and digital verification of homeownership by sellers using the government digital identity technology SingPass.

We are committed to offering a trusted and comprehensive one-stop-shop experience for our customers in their home buying, selling and renting journey. We remain optimistic about the real estate market in Singapore and Southeast Asia, and are excited to continue to serve the millions of families in Southeast Asia.”

Looking forward, Ohmyhome plans to expand its services and continue its growth trajectory in the Singapore and regional real estate markets.

Business Highlights

The following table summarizes Ohmyhome’s consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020, 2021, and 2022:

    For the years ended December 31,  
    2020     2021     2022  
    SGD     SGD     SGD  
Revenue     3,338,674       4,381,683       7,025,592  
Change year over year     -       31.2 %     60.3 %
                         
Operating Income     (2,642,716 )     (2,344,073 )     (3,231,340 )
Operating Margin     (79.2 )%     (53.5 )%     (46.0 )%
                         
Other Income (expenses), net     544,957       450,798       157,299  
                         
Net Income     (2,097,759 )     (1,893,275 )     (3,074,041 )
Net Margin     (62.8 )%     (43.2 )%     (43.8 )%


Ohmyhome’s revenue increased by 60.3% in the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to 2021, with operating loss margin narrowing from 53.5% to 46.0%. Its net loss margin remained at similar levels at 43.8% in 2022 as compared to 43.2% in 2021.

Ohmyhome’s one-stop property platform, accessible via www.ohmyhome.com and Ohmyhome mobile application has achieved the following in 2022:

Downloads: Ohmyhome’s mobile application had close to 700,000 total downloads
Monthly Active Users: average of over 188,000 monthly active users on Ohmyhome’s website and mobile application.
● Visitor Traffic: monthly average of over 200,000 unique visitors.
● Property Transactions: over 13,100 cumulative property transactions on our platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are “forward-looking statements” are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of various risk factors. For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with Ohmyhome’s business, please refer to the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations”, “Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” and “Risk Factors” sections of Ohmyhome’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its prospectus Form 424b and annual report on Form 20-F, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Ohmyhome’s Investor Relations department at ir@ohmyhome.com or at Ohmyhome’s Investor Relations website at http://ir.ohmyhome.com

All information in this release is as of December 31, 2022. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations.

About Ohmyhome

Ohmyhome is a one-stop-shop property technology platform in Singapore that provides end-to-end property solutions and services for buying, selling, renting, and renovating homes. Since its launch in 2016, Ohmyhome has transacted over 13,100 properties. It is also the highest rated property transaction platform with more than 8,000 genuine reviews with an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars.

Today, Ohmyhome is the first Singaporean company listed in the US in 2023 and the first women-only founded proptech company listed in the US.

Ohmyhome is dedicated to bringing speed, ease, and reliability to the property-related services, and to become the most trusted and comprehensive property solution for everyone.

For more information

Investor Relations
email: ir@ohmyhome.com
Visit: ir.ohmyhome.com

Annex
Financial Statements

OHMYHOME LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

    December 31,
2021 		    December 31,
2022 		    December 31,
2022 		 
    SGD     SGD     USD  
ASSETS                        
Current assets                        
Cash and cash equivalents     1,220,931       301,433       224,883  
Accounts receivable, net     133,394       243,716       181,823  
Prepayments     61,814       51,774       38,626  
Amount due from a shareholder     870,728       -       -  
Other current assets, net     4,287       6,613       4,934  
Total current assets     2,291,154       603,536       450,266  
                         
Property and equipment, net     49,987       35,362       26,382  
                         
Non-current assets                        
Deposits     75,622       98,719       73,649  
Deferred initial public offering (“IPO”) costs     -       676,321       504,567  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     77,790       754,852       563,154  
Total non-current assets     153,412       1,529,892       1,141,370  
                         
Total assets     2,494,553       2,168,790       1,618,018  
                         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                        
Current liabilities                        
Accounts payable     97,488       67,730       50,530  
Contract liabilities     78,340       194,300       144,957  
Accrued liabilities and other payables     217,298       229,195       170,990  
Bank loans, current portion     299,543       305,965       228,264  
Amount due to a shareholder     -       2,290,044       1,708,478  
Operating lease obligation     79,140       319,255       238,179  
Taxes payable     67,347       25,101       18,726  
Total current liabilities     839,156       3,431,590       2,560,124  
                         
Non-current liabilities:                        
Bank loans, non-current portion     790,620       475,737       354,922  
Operating lease obligation, non-current     -       444,571       331,670  
Total non-current liabilities     790,620       920,308       686,592  
                         
Total liabilities     1,629,776       4,351,898       3,246,716  
                         
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES                        
                         
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                        
Ordinary Shares, US$0.001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 16,250,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2022, respectively     21,970       21,970       16,250  
Additional paid-in capital     11,292,123       11,292,123       8,424,584  
Accumulated other comprehensive income     9,997       36,153       26,972  
Accumulated deficit     (10,078,513 )     (13,131,513 )     (9,796,712 )
Total OHMYHOME LIMITED shareholders’ equity     1,245,577       (1,781,267 )     (1,328,906 )
                         
Non-controlling interests     (380,800 )     (401,841 )     (299,792 )
Total shareholders’ equity     864,777       (2,183,108 )     (1,628,698 )
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity     2,494,553       2,168,790       1,618,018  


OHMYHOME LIMITD
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

    For the year ended December 31,  
    2020     2021     2022     2022  
    SGD     SGD     SGD     USD  
                         
Operating revenues                                
- Brokerage services     2,901,479       3,731,586       3,072,060       2,291,898  
- Emerging and other services     437,195       650,097       3,953,532       2,949,516  
Total operating revenues     3,338,674       4,381,683       7,025,592       5,241,414  
                                 
Cost of revenues             `                  
- Brokerage services     (1,718,012 )     (1,605,602 )     (1,383,488 )     (1,032,146 )
- Emerging and other services     (249,109 )     (390,020 )     (3,325,190 )     (2,480,745 )
Total cost of revenues     (1,967,121 )     (1,995,622 )     (4,708,678 )     (3,512,891 )
                                 
Gross profit     1,371,553       2,386,061       2,316,914       1,728,523  
                                 
Operating expenses                                
Technology and development expenses     (1,539,651 )     (1,449,065 )     (1,767,730 )     (1,318,808 )
Selling and marketing expenses     (1,183,380 )     (1,717,470 )     (1,926,003 )     (1,436,887 )
General and administrative expenses     (1,291,238 )     (1,563,599 )     (1,854,521 )     (1,383,558 )
Total operating expenses     (4,014,269 )     (4,730,134 )     (5,548,254 )     (4,139,253 )
                                 
Loss from operations     (2,642,716 )     (2,344,073 )     (3,231,340 )     (2,410,730 )
                                 
Other income (expense):                                
Interest income     7,620       10,262       3,985       2,973  
Interest expense     (30,364 )     (49,926 )     (39,152 )     (29,209 )
Government grants     565,979       492,404       248,067       185,069  
Foreign exchange loss     (5,313 )     (3,065 )     (55,626 )     (41,500 )
Other income, net     7,035       1,123       25       19  
                                 
Total other income, net     544,957       450,798       157,299       117,352  
                                 
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES     (2,097,759 )     (1,893,275 )     (3,074,041 )     (2,293,378 )
Income tax expense     -       -       -       -  
                                 
NET LOSS     (2,097,759 )     (1,893,275 )     (3,074,041 )     (2,293,378 )
                                 
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest     (160,682 )     (68,467 )     (21,041 )     (15,698 )
Net loss attributable to OHMYHOMELTD     (1,937,077 )     (1,824,808 )     (3,053,000 )     (2,277,680 )
                                 
NET LOSS     (2,097,759 )     (1,893,275 )     (3,074,041 )     (2,293,378 )
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS                                
Foreign currency translation adjustment     3,854       5,880       26,156       19,514  
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS     (2,093,905 )     (1,887,395 )     (3,047,885 )     (2,273,864 )
Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests     (160,682 )     (68,467 )     (21,041 )     (15,698 )
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO OHMYHOME LIMITED     (1,933,223 )     (1,818,928 )     (3,026,844 )     (2,258,166 )


OHMYHOME LIMITD
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

    For the year ended
December 31, 2020 		    For the year ended
December 31, 2021 		    For the year ended
December 31, 2022 		    For the year ended
December 31, 2022 		 
    SGD     SGD     SGD     USD  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:                                
Net loss     (2,097,759 )     (1,893,275 )     (3,074,041 )     (2,293,378 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:                                
Depreciation of property and equipment     74,780       12,886       29,952       22,345  
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets     254,838       226,300       293,461       218,936  
Provision for doubtful accounts     3,712       23,210       16,683       12,446  
Changes in assets and liabilities:                                
Accounts receivable     163,862       99,310       (127,005 )     (94,749 )
Prepayments     37,368       (50,898 )     10,040       7,490  
Other current assets, net     (24,451 )     24,671       (2,326 )     (1,735 )
Deposits     12,631       31,948       (23,097 )     (17,231 )
Accounts payable     269,592       (255,390 )     (29,758 )     (22,201 )
Contract liabilities     6,016       70,346       115,960       86,511  
Accrued liabilities and other payables     (48,935 )     130,531       11,897       (54,159 )
Other taxes payable     (6,468 )     16,574       (42,246 )     31,518  
Operating lease obligation     (244,013 )     (248,277 )     (285,837 )     (213,248 )
NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES     (1,598,827 )     (1,812,064 )     (3,106,317 )     (2,317,455 )
                                 
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:                                
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES     (23,737 )     (913,036 )     855,401       638,169  
                                 
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:                                
NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES     1,420,002       3,773,559       1,305,262       973,785  
                                 
Foreign currency effect     3,854       5,880       26,156       19,514  
                                 
NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS     (198,708 )     1,054,339       (919,498 )     (685,987 )
                                 
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD     365,300       166,592       1,220,931       910,870  
                                 
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT PERIOD END     166,592       1,220,931       301,433       224,883  


Primary Logo

