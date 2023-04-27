OP360 Formalizes Partnership with PLDT Enterprise
OfficePartners360 (OP360) recently celebrated a significant milestone in its partnership with PLDT.
Strong partnerships are vital to our success. PLDT has been our primary internet provider from day one, and will continue as we expand to new cities this year.”CEBU, THE PHILIPPINES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OfficePartners360 (OP360) recently celebrated a significant milestone in its partnership with PLDT and its wireless arm, Smart Communications, Inc. A contract signing was held at OP360's office in Central Bloc, Cebu on 28 March 2023, formalizing their partnership and commitment to client and customer satisfaction.
— Ben Roberts, President and COO of OP360
"Our success is built on strong partnerships, and that's clear since day one. PLDT is our primary internet service provider across all of our locations, and as we continue to scale and grow into new cities this year, that will continue to be the case," said OP360 President and COO Ben Roberts, highlighting the value of their partnership.
In 2020, OP360 joined forces with PLDT Enterprise to tackle its employees' pressing telecommuting requirements. Over time, the partnership has expanded to encompass Enterprise Extensions, which deliver personalized services to workers. Presently, OP360 ranks among PLDT's leading enterprise clients in Cebu, and the contract signing is a crucial move towards strengthening their alliance and expediting efforts to enhance office connectivity. PLDT furnishes telecommuting solutions and connectivity services to all of OP360's sites in Davao and Cebu, with the next expansion planned for Q4 in Cagayan de Oro.
PLDT's First Vice President and Head of Enterprise and International Business Groups, Albert Mitch Locsin, expressed his gratitude for the trust placed in PLDT and reaffirmed their commitment to helping OP360 provide better services to its end-customers. Also present at the signing were Arlan Chad Jumalon, OP360's Senior Director of Global IT, Clyde Mary, Relationship Manager, and Kent De La Calzada, PLDT's Assistant Vice President and Head of Customer Relationship Management for One Visayas.
The partnership between OP360 and PLDT is a testament to their shared commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.
About OP360
OfficePartners360 (OP360) was founded in 2006 with a focus on building relationships as its core philosophy. As a trusted global workforce partner and a one-stop-shop for full-service outsourcing, we deliver streamlined solutions while reducing costs, improving service levels, and increasing top-line performance. With 24/7/365 omnichannel experience in various domains including customer support, data center, accounting, and IT support, our success is the result of our people, technology, and progressive thought leadership that enables us to continually raise the bar of world-class customer experience. At OP360, we strive to enable business agility, innovation, and competitive advantage for our clients and are guided by our core values of integrity and commitment to its clients' success.
