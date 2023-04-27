Beacon Media + Marketing Explains How To Improve Conversions With UX Healthcare Design
EINPresswire.com/ -- In a newly released guide, Beacon Media + Marketing discusses how to improve conversions for healthcare websites with optimized UX design.
With more and more people relying on the Internet to find healthcare businesses, search for services, and schedule appointments all online, the need for quality UX design is greater than ever. And this is because studies show that most online users will leave a site if the quality is subpar.
It’s no secret that design is the overall aesthetic that can make or break a website. A well-designed healthcare website is going to give potential customers their first impression of a healthcare brand. And if this impression is lackluster, customers will likely take their business elsewhere. In fact, reports have shown that high-quality UX can increase a website’s conversion rate by over 200 percent.
In addition, a user-friendly healthcare website can also provide a customer with the seamless and effortless feel that they desire when they navigate to a brand’s website. And this can lead to more shares, more mentions, and perhaps even greater brand awareness.
A few tips for improving conversions with a user-friendly healthcare website include:
• Simplify the navigation
• Optimize for mobile devices
• Utilize clear calls to action (CTAs)
• Provide relevant and engaging content
• Implement trust signals
• Prioritize security and privacy
• Conduct user testing
A user-friendly healthcare website not only has the potential for improving patient experience but also to enhance a brand’s reputation, offer a more competitive advantage, increase patient engagement, and provide better accessibility.
Here at Beacon Media + Marketing, we have a team of creative professionals that are all well-versed in the potential advantages that UX design offers, and how it can improve your website. With our team of professional web developers and UX designers and our experience in marketing for healthcare-based clients, we know how to create engaging designs that speak to your patients.
If you want to learn more about how healthcare UX design can help your healthcare brand, reach out to Beacon Media + Marketing today for a free consultation here on the company website.
Here at Beacon Media + Marketing, we have a team of creative professionals that are all well-versed in the potential advantages that UX design offers, and how it can improve your website. With our team of professional web developers and UX designers and our experience in marketing for healthcare-based clients, we know how to create engaging designs that speak to your patients.
If you want to learn more about how healthcare UX design can help your healthcare brand, reach out to Beacon Media + Marketing today for a free consultation here on the company website.
