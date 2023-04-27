Beacon Media + Marketing Details the Value of Data, Analytics, and Reporting for Data-Driven Marketing
EINPresswire.com/ -- In a newly published guide, Beacon Media + Marketing explores the value of data, analytics, and reporting regarding data-driven marketing. And in a fast-paced environment where marketing practices are always in flux, marketers should seek to understand the value of data and how it can potentially reshape marketing campaigns.
One of the primary sources of data in the marketing world is consumer data. This often includes information related to demographics, purchase history, website preferences, brand preferences, time on site, and social media activity among others. By analyzing this data, marketers can create detailed consumer profiles to be used for understanding buying habits, brand preferences, and a host of other valuable information.
A data-driven market strategy can not only help a brand to better understand its consumers – but it can also improve overall marketing efforts. And by leveraging the value of data, analytics, and reporting, a brand can make calculated decisions that may eventually lead to increased brand awareness, greater customer engagement, loyalty, and of course revenue.
Additionally, one of the main ways a brand can leverage data-driven marketing is to clearly define its marketing goals. This should sound like common sense. But many brands attempt to look at data and then define their goals. However, this is a backward approach. Basically, defining brand marketing goals helps to determine the metrics needing to be tracked. After goals are established, then it’s time to drill down into your data and start analyzing.
Here at Beacon Media + Marketing, we know our way around consumer data and how to present data effectively. And the latter is ultimately the key. Knowing how to evaluate a digital marketing strategy is what we do best. And with our creative team, we can implement data findings for optimizing your brand’s marketing performance across all channels.
If you’d like to learn more about how data-driven marketing works, you can contact Beacon Media + Marketing today here on the company website.
Adrienne Wilkerson
One of the primary sources of data in the marketing world is consumer data. This often includes information related to demographics, purchase history, website preferences, brand preferences, time on site, and social media activity among others. By analyzing this data, marketers can create detailed consumer profiles to be used for understanding buying habits, brand preferences, and a host of other valuable information.
A data-driven market strategy can not only help a brand to better understand its consumers – but it can also improve overall marketing efforts. And by leveraging the value of data, analytics, and reporting, a brand can make calculated decisions that may eventually lead to increased brand awareness, greater customer engagement, loyalty, and of course revenue.
Additionally, one of the main ways a brand can leverage data-driven marketing is to clearly define its marketing goals. This should sound like common sense. But many brands attempt to look at data and then define their goals. However, this is a backward approach. Basically, defining brand marketing goals helps to determine the metrics needing to be tracked. After goals are established, then it’s time to drill down into your data and start analyzing.
Here at Beacon Media + Marketing, we know our way around consumer data and how to present data effectively. And the latter is ultimately the key. Knowing how to evaluate a digital marketing strategy is what we do best. And with our creative team, we can implement data findings for optimizing your brand’s marketing performance across all channels.
If you’d like to learn more about how data-driven marketing works, you can contact Beacon Media + Marketing today here on the company website.
Adrienne Wilkerson
Beacon Media + Marketing
+1 775-824-5626
email us here