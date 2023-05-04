OP360 Launches Largest Davao Site in Mindanao
OP360 Continues Expansion Plans in the Philippines
The speed of the project was due to the support of committed pioneer staff in Davao, cross-departmental assistance from Cebu HQ, and help from clients and partners.”DAVAO CITY, THE PHILIPPINES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OfficePartners360 (OP360) proudly announces the momentous launch of its second and largest site at the prestigious Diamond Tower in Damosa I.T. Park, Davao City, Philippines. Opened on March 23, 2023, this cutting-edge three-floor facility showcases a modern industrial interior design that draws inspiration from regional icons and perfectly reflects the vibrant culture of OP360, with their signature colors seamlessly integrated throughout.
— Ben Roberts, President and COO of OP360
Attendees were given a tour of the state-of-the-art facilities by OP360 and its fit-out partner, Trends and Concepts Total Interior Solutions. President and COO Ben Roberts praised the staff's commitment to the project and highlighted the importance of partner support in achieving this milestone.
With a seating capacity of approximately 1,029 seats and an upcoming new floor, the ongoing expansion of OP360 reinforces its status as a significant economic player. This development, along with Topaz Tower's 300+ seats, provides exciting opportunities for local talent in Davao City and surrounding areas. As the first anniversary of OP360's launch in Davao approaches, Roberts aims to increase the number of active staff from 900+ to 1,500 by year-end. This underscores the critical need for ample space for expansion at the new location.
OP360 was joined by distinguished representatives from partner organizations, including Damosa Land, Inc., JCV & Associates Project Management & Development, Inc., SGV & Co., and SyCip Salazar Hernandez & Gatmaitan, at the ceremonial ribbon cutting, symbolizing their collective success. Local media members also joined in the jubilant celebration of this significant milestone in OP360’s growth journey.
About OP360
OfficePartners360 (OP360) was founded in 2006 with a focus on building relationships as its core philosophy. As a trusted global workforce partner and a one-stop shop for full-service outsourcing, we deliver streamlined solutions while reducing costs, improving service levels, and increasing top-line performance. With 24/7/365 omnichannel experience in various domains including customer support, data center, accounting, and IT support, our success is the result of our people, technology, and progressive thought leadership that enables us to continually raise the bar of world-class customer experience. At OP360, we strive to enable business agility, innovation, and competitive advantage for our clients and are guided by our core values of integrity and commitment to our clients' success.
