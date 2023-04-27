Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,318 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,105 in the last 365 days.

Seacoast Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

/EIN News/ -- Well-Positioned $15 Billion Balance Sheet with Strong Capital and Liquidity

Strong Deposit Franchise with Granular, Longstanding Customer Base

Completes Acquisition of Professional Holding Corp.

STUART, Fla., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida ("Seacoast" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SBCF) today reported net income in the first quarter of 2023 of $11.8 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, including $17.5 million in combined merger-related costs for the acquisitions of both Drummond Banking Company (“Drummond”) and Professional Holding Corp. (“Professional”). Adjusted net income1 for the first quarter of 2023 was $29.2 million, or $0.36 per diluted share. The first quarter results included recording a day-1 provision for credit losses of $26.6 million upon the acquisition of Professional Holding Corp.

Pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 were $46.3 million in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 1% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 and an increase of 40% compared to the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 were $71.1 million in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 and an increase of 70% compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Charles M. Shaffer, Seacoast's Chairman and CEO said, "Seacoast delivered another quarter of strong financial performance, with continued solid growth in pre-tax pre-provision earnings. We closed on our acquisition of Professional, increasing Seacoast’s market share in the attractive and fast-growing South Florida market.”

Shaffer added, “Recent events in the banking industry nationally emphasize the importance of Seacoast’s strong deposit franchise, disciplined credit and conservative balance sheet principles. Over our 96-year history, Seacoast has focused on executing a balanced growth strategy that emphasizes a relationship-driven approach to customer acquisition. This, in turn, has produced a granular and diverse loan portfolio and a broadly diversified and stable funding base. We today serve more than 270,000 customers in a wide variety of segments and industries, including consumers, small businesses, middle market operating companies, municipalities, and other governmental entities.”

"We have never chased transactional business and have instead, carefully constructed our balance sheet by building strong customer relationships and avoiding lending or deposit concentrations. Our relationship-focused strategy is supported by a robust balance sheet. Our common equity tier 1 ratio was 12.80% at March 31, 2023, and the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.4%. Even after adjusting all held-to-maturity securities to fair value, our tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is a very strong 7.8%. Our liquidity position is also strong with a loan-to-deposit ratio of 82%, allowing balance sheet flexibility as we move forward."

"Seacoast will maintain its commitment to our fortress balance sheet, demonstrating resilience while continuing to serve our customers and generating value for our shareholders over the long term," Shaffer concluded.

Acquisitions Update

On January 31, 2023, the Company acquired Professional, the sixth largest bank headquartered in South Florida. Direct merger-related costs totaled $8.1 million, the day-1 provision for credit losses on loans was $26.6 million, and the day-1 provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments was $1.0 million. Full integration and system conversion activities are expected to be completed late in the second quarter of 2023, and merger-related expense synergies are expected to be realized starting in the third quarter of 2023.

In February 2023, we successfully completed the integration of Drummond, which was acquired in October 2022, incurring conversion-related costs of $9.5 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Financial Results

Income Statement

  • Net income was $11.8 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023 compared to net income of $23.9 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the prior quarter, and $20.6 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the prior year quarter. The first quarter 2023 results included $26.6 million in provision for credit losses on loans acquired in the Professional acquisition. Adjusted net income1 for the first quarter of 2023 was $29.2 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to $39.9 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the prior quarter, and $27.1 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the prior year quarter.
  • Net revenues were $153.6 million in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $16.2 million, or 12%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $61.7 million, or 67%, compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted revenues1 were $151.4 million in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $14.0 million, or 10%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $59.0 million, or 64%, compared to the prior year quarter.
  • On an adjusted basis, pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 were $71.1 million, an increase of 7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 and an increase of 70% compared to the first quarter of 2022.
  • Net interest income totaled $131.2 million in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $11.4 million, or 10%, from the fourth quarter of 2022 and an increase of $54.6 million, or 71%, compared to the first quarter of 2022.
  • Net interest margin decreased only five basis points to 4.31% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to 4.36% in the fourth quarter of 2022. The decline in the net interest margin from the prior quarter was driven by the continued effect of an inverted yield curve, and additional excess liquidity added to the balance sheet late in the quarter. Securities yields increased eight basis points to 2.85%, and loan yields increased 57 basis points to 5.86%. The cost of deposits increased to 77 basis points for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 21 basis points in the prior quarter. The effect on net interest margin of accretion on purchase discounts on acquired loans in the first quarter of 2023 was 53 basis points, compared to 35 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Noninterest income totaled $22.4 million in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $4.8 million, or 27%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $7.1 million, or 46%, compared to the prior year quarter. Results for the first quarter of 2023 included the following:
    • Service charges on deposits increased $0.2 million, or 6%, compared to the prior quarter and $1.4 million, or 51%, year over year, reflecting the benefit of an expanded deposit base including from acquisitions.
    • The wealth management division continues to demonstrate notable success in building relationships, and during the first quarter of 2023, income increased $0.2 million, or 6%, compared to the prior quarter and $0.4 million, or 15%, compared to the prior year quarter. The group added another $123 million in assets under management in the first quarter of 2023, bringing overall total assets under management to $1.5 billion, up 24% from the prior year.
    • Insurance agency income increased $0.3 million, or 37% compared to the prior quarter. The Company acquired a commercial insurance agency during the fourth quarter of 2022 in conjunction with the acquisition of Drummond, adding another source of noninterest income.
    • Other income increased by $3.3 million compared to the prior quarter, including $2.1 million in bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) death benefits, an increase of $0.4 million in SBIC income, and an increase of $0.3 million in loan swap-related income. The BOLI death benefits were removed from the presentation of adjusted results.
  • The provision for credit losses was $31.6 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $14.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $6.6 million in the first quarter of 2022. Contributing to the provision in each quarter was an increase related to loans acquired through bank acquisitions, representing $26.6 million, $15.0 million, and $5.1 million, respectively. The provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2023 on the Professional acquisition is in line with the allowance coverage rate expected at the announcement of the transaction.
  • Noninterest expense was $107.5 million in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $16.0 million, or 17%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $48.6 million, or 82%, compared to the prior year quarter. The first quarter of 2023 included $17.5 million of merger-related expenses, compared to $16.1 million in the prior quarter and $6.7 million in the prior year quarter. Changes compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 included:
    • Salaries and wages increased $2.2 million to $47.6 million in the first quarter of 2023. The first quarter of 2023 included $4.2 million in merger-related expenses, compared to $5.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding merger-related expenses, the increase in the first quarter of 2023 is the result of the net addition of branch locations and associates, as well as new bankers and operational staff associated with the acquisitions.
    • Employee benefits increased $3.3 million to $8.6 million in the first quarter of 2023, reflecting higher seasonal payroll taxes, 401(k) contributions and healthcare-related costs attributed to higher headcount.
    • Outsourced data processing costs increased $4.6 million to $14.6 million in the first quarter of 2023. The first quarter of 2023 included $6.6 million in merger-related expenses, compared to $2.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.
    • Occupancy, telephone and data lines, and furniture and equipment expenses collectively increased $1.7 million to $10.3 million in the first quarter of 2023, reflecting the expansion of the footprint across Florida.
    • Legal and professional fees decreased by $1.7 million to $7.5 million in the first quarter of 2023, and included $4.8 million in merger-related expenses during the first quarter of 2023 and $6.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.
    • Amortization of intangibles increased by $2.0 million with the addition of $48.9 million in core deposit intangible assets from the acquisition of Professional. These assets will be amortized using an accelerated amortization method.
    • Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments includes $1.0 million associated with the acquisition of Professional.
  • Seacoast recorded $2.7 million of income tax expense in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $7.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and $5.8 million in the first quarter of 2022, with an effective tax rate of 18.6%, 24.6% and 22.1%, respectively. The first quarter of 2023 included a discrete benefit of $0.6 million related to the BOLI distribution which, combined with lower overall pre-tax income, resulted in a lower effective tax rate when compared to prior quarters. Tax benefits related to stock-based compensation totaled $0.2 million in the first quarter of 2023, $0.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and $0.5 million in the first quarter of 2022. The presentation of adjusted results excludes the discrete benefit associated with BOLI, and applies an incremental tax rate of 25.3% on adjusted expenses. The resulting effective tax rate on adjusted net income1 is 22.7%.
  • The ratio of net adjusted noninterest expense1 to average tangible assets was 2.47% in the first quarter of 2023, compared to 2.42% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 1.99% in the first quarter of 2022. The increase in the ratio reflects additional costs carried prior to full integration of recent acquisitions, which will occur in the second quarter of 2023. We expect the benefit of merger-related expense synergies to be fully reflected beginning in the third quarter of 2023.
  • The efficiency ratio was 65.43% in the first quarter of 2023, compared to 63.39% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 62.33% in the prior year quarter. The adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 53.10% in the first quarter of 2023, compared to 51.52% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 54.86% in the prior year quarter. The Company continues to remain keenly focused on disciplined expense control and expects to benefit from merger-related expense synergies beginning in the third quarter of 2023.

Balance Sheet

  • At March 31, 2023, the Company had total assets of $15.3 billion and total shareholders' equity of $2.1 billion. Book value per share was $24.24 on March 31, 2023, compared to $22.45 on December 31, 2022, and $22.15 on March 31, 2022. Tangible book value per share totaled $14.25 on March 31, 2023 compared to $14.69 on December 31, 2022 and $17.12 on March 31, 2022.
  • Debt securities totaled $2.8 billion on March 31, 2023, an increase of $134.7 million, or 5%, compared to December 31, 2022. Debt securities include approximately $2.0 billion in securities held at fair value and classified as available for sale. The unrealized loss on these securities is fully reflected in the value presented on the balance sheet. The portfolio also includes $738 million in securities classified as held to maturity with a fair value of $618.8 million. Held-to-maturity securities consist solely of mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations guaranteed by U.S. government agencies, each of which is expected to recover any price depreciation over its holding period as the debt securities move to maturity. The Company has significant liquidity and available borrowing capacity and has the intent and ability to hold these investments to maturity.
  • Loans totaled $10.1 billion on March 31, 2023, an increase of $2.0 billion compared to December 31, 2022. The increase includes loans acquired of $2.0 billion from Professional. The Company continues to exercise a disciplined approach to lending, carefully underwriting loans to strict underwriting guidelines. Removing the loans acquired with the Professional transaction, loans outstanding increased $13 million compared to December 31, 2022.
  • Loan originations were $485.2 million in the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of 25% compared to $649.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.
    • Commercial originations were $321.7 million during the first quarter of 2023, compared to $489.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and $373.0 million in the first quarter of 2022.
    • Consumer originations in the first quarter of 2023 were $59.5 million, compared to $74.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and $79.0 million in the first quarter of 2022.
    • Residential loans originated for sale in the secondary market totaled $13.9 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $10.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and $51.2 million in the first quarter of 2022.
    • Closed residential loans retained in the portfolio totaled $90.1 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $74.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and $175.5 million in the first quarter of 2022.
  • Pipelines (loans in underwriting and approval or approved and not yet closed) totaled $364.0 million on March 31, 2023, a decrease of 20% from December 31, 2022, and a decrease of 54% from March 31, 2022.
    • Commercial pipelines were $297.4 million as of March 31, 2023, a decrease of 25% from $395.7 million at December 31, 2022, and a decrease of 52% from $619.5 million at March 31, 2022. The decline in pipeline quarter over quarter was the result of the impact of higher rates on new production volumes and a more selective approach on new credit facilities given a cautious economic outlook.
    • Consumer pipelines were $11.6 million as of March 31, 2023, a decrease of 68% from $36.6 million at December 31, 2022, and a decrease of 81% from $61.6 million at March 31, 2022. We expect consumer demand to be lower moving forward as a result of higher rates.
    • Residential saleable pipelines were $6.6 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to $4.2 million at December 31, 2022, and $25.7 million at March 31, 2022. Retained residential pipelines were $48.4 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to $17.1 million at December 31, 2022, and $88.0 million at March 31, 2022. We have seen an increase in pipelines in residential lending during the first quarter of 2023 as a result of mortgage rates moving lower in conjunction with a declining 10-year Treasury rate.
  • Total deposits were $12.3 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $2.3 billion, or 23%, compared to December 31, 2022, and an increase of $3.1 billion, or 33%, compared to March 31, 2022. The increase in the first quarter of 2023 includes $2.1 billion in deposits from the acquisition of Professional.

    Seacoast’s granular, longstanding deposit base is a hallmark of our franchise, and in the current environment its stability serves as a significant source of strength. The Company has continued to manage deposit pricing lower than competitors, and with an average loan-to-deposit ratio of 82% during the quarter, maintains balance sheet flexibility.
    • Excluding the deposits acquired through the Professional acquisition, deposits outstanding increased $295.0 million during the quarter.
    • At March 31, 2023, transaction account balances represented 59% of overall deposits, which continues to aid the Company’s ability to maintain a consistently low cost of deposits.
    • The overall cost of deposits increased 56 basis points from the prior quarter to 77 basis points. The increase is a result of the Professional acquisition and an increasingly competitive market for deposits.
    • Noninterest bearing demand deposits represent 37% of overall deposits. This is amongst the upper quartile in the industry.
    • Average deposits per banking center were $148 million at March 31, 2023 compared to $128 million at December 31, 2022.
    • Net organic customer growth in the month of March 2023 was at the highest level since 2020.
    • Uninsured deposits represented only 36% of overall deposit accounts. This includes public funds under the Florida Qualified Public Depository program, which provides loss protection to depositors beyond FDIC insurance limits. Excluding such balances, the uninsured and uncollateralized deposits were 32% of total deposits. The Company has liquidity sources including cash and lines of credit with the Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank that represent 141% of uninsured deposits, and 163% of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits.
    • Consumer deposits represent 40% of overall deposit funding with an average consumer customer balance of $22 thousand. Commercial deposits represent 60% of overall deposit funding with an average business customer balance of $101 thousand.
    • During the first quarter of 2023, approximately $100 million in customer deposits migrated to customer sweep accounts.
  • The Company increased borrowings to bolster its liquidity position during the quarter. Federal Home Loan Bank advances totaled $385.0 million at March 31, 2023 with a weighted average interest rate of 4.26%. Also during the first quarter of 2023, Seacoast assumed subordinated debt in the acquisition of Professional, with an outstanding principal amount of $25.0 million and estimated fair value of $21.1 million. The acquired debt carries a fixed interest rate of 3.375% until 2027, and thereafter converts to a floating rate note until maturity in 2032.
    • In the aggregate, borrowed funds, including FHLB advances, subordinated debt, and brokered deposits represent only 6.9% of total liabilities as of March 31, 2023.

Asset Quality

  • Credit metrics remain strong with charge-offs, non-accruals, and criticized assets at historically low levels. The Company remains diligent in its monitoring of these metrics, as well as changes in the broader economic environment.
  • Nonperforming loans were $50.8 million at March 31, 2023. Nonperforming loans to total loans outstanding were 0.50% at March 31, 2023, 0.35% at December 31, 2022, and 0.41% at March 31, 2022.
  • Nonperforming assets to total assets increased to 0.38% at March 31, 2023, compared to 0.26% at December 31, 2022, and 0.35% at March 31, 2022. During the first quarter of 2023, $5.5 million in former branch properties were transferred into other real estate owned as a result of branch consolidation.
  • The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.54% at March 31, 2023, 1.40% at December 31, 2022, and 1.39% at March 31, 2022. The increase in the allowance was primarily the result of the Professional acquisition and is in line with the coverage rate expected at the announcement of the transaction.
  • Net charge-offs of $3.2 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $0.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $0.1 million in the first quarter of 2022. Net charge-offs for the four most recent quarters averaged 0.05%.
  • Portfolio diversification, in terms of asset mix, industry, and loan type, has been a critical element of the Company's lending strategy. Exposure across industries and collateral types is broadly distributed. Seacoast's average loan size is $289 thousand, and the average commercial loan size is $717 thousand, reflecting an ability to maintain granularity within the overall loan portfolio.
  • Construction and land development and commercial real estate loans remain well below regulatory guidance at 48% and 258% of total bank-level risk-based capital, respectively, compared to 45% and 230%, respectively, at December 31, 2022. On a consolidated basis, construction and land development and commercial real estate loans represent 44% and 236%, respectively, of total consolidated risk-based capital.

Capital and Liquidity

  • The Company continues to operate with a fortress balance sheet, with a tier 1 capital ratio at March 31, 2023, of 13.8% compared to 14.8% at December 31, 2022, and 16.8% at March 31, 2022. The total capital ratio was 15.0%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 12.8%, and the tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.7% at March 31, 2023. The Company is considered “well capitalized” based on applicable U.S. regulatory capital ratio requirements.
  • In April 2023, the Company announced an increase to its common share dividend by $0.01 to $0.18 per share.
  • Cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2023 totaled $791.2 million.
  • Our Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program of up to $100 million in shares of the Company’s common stock. No shares were repurchased during the quarter, and 100% of the shares pursuant to the program remain available.
  • The Company’s loan to deposit ratio was 82% at March 31, 2023, providing liquidity and flexibility moving forward.
  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.36% at March 31, 2023, compared to 9.08% at December 31, 2022, and 9.89% at March 31, 2022. If all held-to-maturity securities were adjusted to fair value, the tangible common equity ratio would have been 7.77%.
  • At March 31, 2023, in addition to $0.8 billion in cash, the Company had $5.6 billion in available borrowing capacity, including $4.6 billion in available collateralized lines of credit, $0.7 billion of unpledged debt securities available as collateral for potential additional borrowings, and available unsecured lines of credit of $0.3 billion. These liquidity sources as of March 31, 2023 represented 163% of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits.

1Non-GAAP measure, see “Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and for a reconciliation to GAAP.


   
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS  
(Amounts in thousands except per share data) (Unaudited)
  Quarterly Trends
   
1Q'23 		 
4Q'22		  
3Q'22		  
2Q'22		  
1Q'22
Selected balance sheet data:          
Total assets $ 15,255,408   $ 12,145,762   $ 10,345,235   $ 10,811,704   $ 10,904,817  
Gross loans   10,134,395     8,144,724     6,690,845     6,541,548     6,451,217  
Total deposits   12,309,701     9,981,595     8,765,414     9,188,953     9,243,768  
Performance measures:          
Net income $        11,827   $ 23,927   $ 29,237   $ 32,755   $ 20,588  
Net interest margin   4.31 %   4.36 %   3.67 %   3.38 %   3.25 %
Pre-tax pre-provision earnings1   46,321     45,999     43,143     42,580     33,095  
Average diluted shares outstanding   80,717     71,374     61,961     61,923     61,704  
Diluted earnings per share (EPS) $            0.15   $ 0.34   $ 0.47   $ 0.53   $ 0.33  
Return on (annualized):          
Average assets (ROA)   0.34 %   0.78 %   1.10 %   1.21 %   0.79 %
Average tangible assets (ROTA)2   0.52     0.94     1.17     1.29     0.85  
Average tangible common equity   5.96     10.36     11.53     13.01     8.02  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets2   8.36     9.08     9.79     9.74     9.89  
Tangible book value per share2 $          14.25   $ 14.69   $ 15.98   $ 16.66   $ 17.12  
Efficiency ratio   65.43 %   63.39 %   57.13 %   56.22 %   62.33 %
Adjusted operating measures1:          
Adjusted net income $        29,241   $ 39,926   $ 32,837   $ 36,327   $ 27,056  
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings   71,081     66,649     48,989     46,397     41,737  
Adjusted diluted EPS   0.36     0.56     0.53     0.59     0.44  
Adjusted ROTA2   0.90 %   1.36 %   1.27 %   1.38 %   1.06 %
Adjusted ROTCE2   10.34     15.05     12.48     13.97     10.01  
Adjusted efficiency ratio   53.10     51.52     53.28     53.15     54.86  
Net adjusted noninterest expense as a percent of average tangible assets2   2.47     2.42     2.16     2.00     1.99  


Other data:
Market capitalization3 $ 2,005,241   $ 2,233,761   $ 1,858,429   $ 2,028,996   $ 2,144,586  
Full-time equivalent employees   1,650     1,490     1,156     1,095     1,066  
Number of ATMs   97     100     79     79     79  
Full-service banking offices   83     78     58     58     58  

1Non-GAAP measure, see “Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and a reconciliation to GAAP.
2The Company defines tangible assets as total assets less intangible assets, and tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets.
3Common shares outstanding multiplied by closing bid price on last day of each period.

OTHER INFORMATION

Conference Call Information
Seacoast will host a conference call April 28th, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the first quarter 2023 earnings results and business trends. Investors may call in (toll-free) by dialing (800) 949-8476. Charts will be used during the conference call and may be accessed at Seacoast’s website at www.SeacoastBanking.com by selecting “Presentations” under the heading “News/Events.” Additionally, a recording of the call will be made available to individuals shortly after the conference call and can be accessed via a link at www.SeacoastBanking.com under the heading “Corporate Information.” The recording will be available for one year.

About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF)
Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida with approximately $15.3 billion in assets and $12.3 billion in deposits as of March 31, 2023. Seacoast provides integrated financial services including commercial and consumer banking, wealth management, and mortgage services to customers at over 80 full-service branches across Florida, and through advanced mobile and online banking solutions. Seacoast National Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary bank of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida. For more information about Seacoast, visit www.SeacoastBanking.com.

Tracey L. Dexter
Chief Financial Officer
Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida
(772) 403-0461

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning, and protections, of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), including, without limitation, statements about future financial and operating results, cost savings, enhanced revenues, economic and seasonal conditions in the Company’s markets, and improvements to reported earnings that may be realized from cost controls, tax law changes, new initiatives and for integration of banks that the Company has acquired, including Professional Holding Corp., or expects to acquire, as well as statements with respect to Seacoast's objectives, strategic plans, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the Company’s beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates and intentions about future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the Company’s control, and which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (“Seacoast” or the “Company”) or its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Seacoast National Bank (“Seacoast Bank”), to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You should not expect the Company to update any forward-looking statements.

All statements other than statements of historical fact could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through the use of words such as "may", "will", "anticipate", "assume", "should", "support", "indicate", "would", "believe", "contemplate", "expect", "estimate", "continue", "further", "plan", "point to", "project", "could", "intend", "target" or other similar words and expressions of the future. These forward- looking statements may not be realized due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: the impact of current and future economic and market conditions generally (including seasonality) and in the financial services industry, nationally and within Seacoast’s primary market areas, including the effects of inflationary pressures, changes in interest rates, slowdowns in economic growth, and the potential for high unemployment rates, as well as the financial stress on borrowers and changes to customer and client behavior (including the velocity of loan repayment) and credit risk as a result of the foregoing; potential impacts of the recent adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures, including impacts on customer confidence, deposit outflows, liquidity and the regulatory response thereto; governmental monetary and fiscal policies, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, as well as legislative, tax and regulatory changes, including those that impact the money supply and inflation and the possibility that the U.S. could default on its debt obligations; the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits (as well as the cost of, and competition for, deposits), loan demand, liquidity and the values of loan collateral, securities, and interest rate sensitive assets and liabilities; interest rate risks, sensitivities and the shape of the yield curve; changes in accounting policies, rules and practices; changes in retail distribution strategies, customer preferences and behavior generally and as a result of economic factors; changes in the availability and cost of credit and capital in the financial markets; changes in the prices, values and sales volumes of residential and commercial real estate; the Company’s concentration in commercial real estate loans and in real estate collateral in Florida; Seacoast’s ability to comply with any regulatory requirements; the effects of problems encountered by other financial institutions that adversely affect Seacoast or the banking industry; inaccuracies or other failures from the use of models, including the failure of assumptions and estimates, as well as differences in, and changes to, economic, market and credit conditions; the impact on the valuation of Seacoast’s investments due to market volatility or counterparty payment risk, as well as the effect of a decline in stock market prices on our fee income from our wealth management business; statutory and regulatory dividend restrictions; increases in regulatory capital requirements for banking organizations generally; the risks of mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, including Seacoast’s ability to continue to identify acquisition targets, successfully acquire and integrate desirable financial institutions and realize expected revenues and revenue synergies; changes in technology or products that may be more difficult, costly, or less effective than anticipated; the Company’s ability to identify and address increased cybersecurity risks; fraud or misconduct by internal or external parties, which Seacoast may not be able to prevent, detect or mitigate; inability of Seacoast’s risk management framework to manage risks associated with the Company’s business; dependence on key suppliers or vendors to obtain equipment or services for the business on acceptable terms, including the impact of supply chain disruptions; reduction in or the termination of Seacoast’s ability to use the online- or mobile-based platform that is critical to the Company’s business growth strategy; the effects of war or other conflicts, including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia’s military action in Ukraine, acts of terrorism, natural disasters, including hurricanes in the Company’s footprint, health emergencies, epidemics or pandemics, or other catastrophic events that may affect general economic conditions; unexpected outcomes of and the costs associated with, existing or new litigation involving the Company, including as a result of the Company’s participation in the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”); Seacoast’s ability to maintain adequate internal controls over financial reporting; potential claims, damages, penalties, fines and reputational damage resulting from pending or future litigation, regulatory proceedings and enforcement actions; the risks that deferred tax assets could be reduced if estimates of future taxable income from the Company’s operations and tax planning strategies are less than currently estimated and sales of capital stock could trigger a reduction in the amount of net operating loss carryforwards that the Company may be able to utilize for income tax purposes; the effects of competition from other commercial banks, thrifts, mortgage banking firms, consumer finance companies, credit unions, non-bank financial technology providers, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, money market and other mutual funds and other financial institutions operating in the Company’s market areas and elsewhere, including institutions operating regionally, nationally and internationally, together with such competitors offering banking products and services by mail, telephone, computer and the Internet; the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for possible credit losses; risks related to environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) matters, the scope and pace of which could alter Seacoast’s reputation and shareholder, associate, customer and third-party affiliations.

The risks relating to the merger with Professional Holding Corp. include, without limitation: the diversion of management's time on issues related to the merger; unexpected transaction costs, including the costs of integrating operations; the risks that the businesses will not be integrated successfully or that such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; the potential failure to fully or timely realize expected revenues and revenue synergies, including as the result of revenues following the mergers being lower than expected; the risk of deposit and customer attrition; regulatory enforcement and litigation risk; any changes in deposit mix; unexpected operating and other costs, which may differ or change from expectations; the risks of customer and employee loss and business disruptions, including, without limitation, as the result of difficulties in maintaining relationships with employees; increased competitive pressures and solicitations of customers by competitors; as well as the difficulties and risks inherent with entering new markets.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 under "Special Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward- Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors", and otherwise in the Company’s SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at www.sec.gov.

         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES          
  Quarterly Trends
(Amounts in thousands, except ratios and per share data) 1Q'23 4Q'22 3Q'22 2Q'22 1Q'22
Summary of Earnings          
Net income $ 11,827   $ 23,927   $ 29,237   $ 32,755   $ 20,588  
Adjusted net income1   29,241     39,926     32,837     36,327     27,056  
Net interest income2   131,351     119,858     88,399     81,764     76,639  
Net interest margin2,3   4.31 %   4.36 %   3.67 %   3.38 %   3.25 %
Pre-tax pre-provision earnings1   46,321     45,999     43,143     42,580     33,095  
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings1   71,081     66,649     48,989     46,397     41,737  
                               
Performance Ratios                              
Return on average assets-GAAP basis3   0.34 %   0.78 %   1.10 %   1.21 %   0.79 %
Return on average tangible assets-GAAP basis3,4   0.52     0.94     1.17     1.29     0.85  
Adjusted return on average tangible assets1,3,4   0.90     1.36     1.27     1.38     1.06  
Pre-tax pre-provision return on average tangible assets1,3,4   1.58     1.69     1.71     1.66     1.34  
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average tangible assets1,3,4   2.18     2.28     1.89     1.77     1.64  
Net adjusted noninterest expense to average tangible assets1,3,4   2.47     2.42     2.16     2.00     1.99  
                               
Return on average shareholders' equity-GAAP basis3   2.53     6.03     8.60     9.73     5.96  
Return on average tangible common equity-GAAP basis3,4   5.96     10.36     11.53     13.01     8.02  
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity1,3,4   10.34     15.05     12.48     13.97     10.01  
Efficiency ratio5   65.43     63.39     57.13     56.22     62.33  
Adjusted efficiency ratio1   53.10     51.52     53.28     53.15     54.86  
Noninterest income to total revenue (excluding securities gains/losses)   14.55     12.84     15.72     17.45     17.14  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets4   8.36     9.08     9.79     9.74     9.89  
Average loan-to-deposit ratio   82.43     77.67     73.90     70.60     71.25  
End of period loan-to-deposit ratio   82.35     81.63     76.35     71.34     70.01  
                               
Per Share Data          
Net income diluted-GAAP basis $ 0.15   $ 0.34   $ 0.47   $ 0.53   $ 0.33  
Net income basic-GAAP basis   0.15     0.34     0.48     0.53     0.34  
Adjusted earnings1   0.36     0.56     0.53     0.59     0.44  
                               
Book value per share common   24.24     22.45     20.95     21.65     22.15  
Tangible book value per share   14.25     14.69     15.98     16.66     17.12  
Cash dividends declared   0.17     0.17     0.17     0.17     0.13  
1Non-GAAP measure - see "Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and a reconciliation to GAAP.
2Calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using amortized cost.
3These ratios are stated on an annualized basis and are not necessarily indicative of future periods.
4The Company defines tangible assets as total assets less intangible assets, and tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets.
5Defined as noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles and gains, losses, and expenses on foreclosed properties divided by net operating revenue (net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income excluding securities gains and losses).
 


               
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES                  
  Quarterly Trends
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 1Q'23   4Q'22   3Q'22   2Q'22   1Q'22
Interest on securities:                                      
Taxable $ 19,244     $ 18,530     $ 15,653     $ 12,387     $ 10,041  
Nontaxable   105       130       138       138       140  
Interest and fees on loans   135,168       105,322       73,970       69,307       67,118  
Interest on federal funds sold and other investments   3,474       3,127       1,643       1,917       933  
Total Interest Income   157,991       127,109       91,404       83,749       78,232  
                                       
Interest on deposits   16,033       3,934       1,623       994       767  
Interest on time certificates   5,552       1,358       380       436       468  
Interest on borrowed money   5,254       2,108       1,117       672       475  
Total Interest Expense   26,839       7,400       3,120       2,102       1,710  
                                       
Net Interest Income   131,152       119,709       88,284       81,647       76,522  
Provision for credit losses   31,598       14,129       4,676       822       6,556  
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses   99,554       105,580       83,608       80,825       69,966  
                                       
Noninterest income:                  
Service charges on deposit accounts   4,242       3,996       3,504       3,408       2,801  
Interchange income   4,694       4,650       4,138       4,255       4,128  
Wealth management income   3,063       2,886       2,732       2,774       2,659  
Mortgage banking fees   426       426       434       932       1,686  
Insurance agency income   1,101       805                    
SBA gains   322       105       108       473       156  
BOLI income   1,916       1,526       1,363       1,349       1,334  
Other   6,574       3,239       4,186       4,073       3,061  
    22,338       17,633       16,465       17,264       15,825  
Securities gains (losses), net   107       18       (362 )     (300 )     (452 )
Total Noninterest Income   22,445       17,651       16,103       16,964       15,373  
                                       
Noninterest expenses:                  
Salaries and wages   47,616       45,405       28,420       28,056       28,219  
Employee benefits   8,562       5,300       4,074       4,151       5,501  
Outsourced data processing costs   14,553       9,918       5,393       6,043       6,156  
Telephone / data lines   1,081       1,185       973       908       733  
Occupancy   6,938       5,457       5,046       4,050       3,986  
Furniture and equipment   2,267       1,944       1,462       1,588       1,426  
Marketing   2,238       1,772       1,461       1,882       1,171  
Legal and professional fees   7,479       9,174       3,794       2,946       4,789  
FDIC assessments   1,443       889       760       699       789  
Amortization of intangibles   6,727       4,763       1,446       1,446       1,446  
Foreclosed property expense and net loss (gain) on sale   195       (411 )     9       (968 )     (164 )
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments   1,239             1015             142  
Other   7,137       6,114       7,506       5,347       4,723  
Total Noninterest Expense   107,475       91,510       61,359       56,148       58,917  
                                       
Income Before Income Taxes   14,524       31,721       38,352       41,641       26,422  
Income taxes   2,697       7,794       9,115       8,886       5,834  
                                       
Net Income $ 11,827     $ 23,927     $ 29,237     $ 32,755     $ 20,588  
                                       
Per share of common stock:                  
                   
Net income diluted $ 0.15     $ 0.34     $ 0.47     $ 0.53     $ 0.33  
Net income basic   0.15       0.34       0.48       0.53       0.34  
Cash dividends declared   0.17       0.17       0.17       0.17       0.13  
                                       
Average diluted shares outstanding   80,717       71,374       61,961       61,923       61,704  
Average basic shares outstanding   80,151       70,770       61,442       61,409       61,127  
                                       



   
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES                      
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
(Amounts in thousands) 2023   2022   2022   2022   2022
Assets                  
Cash and due from banks $ 180,607     $ 120,748     $ 176,463     $ 363,343     $ 351,128  
Interest bearing deposits with other banks   610,636       81,192       42,152       538,025       871,387  
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents   791,243       201,940       218,615       901,368       1,222,515  
                                       
Time deposits with other banks   3,236       3,236       4,481       4,730       5,975  
                                       
Debt Securities:                  
Available for sale (at fair value)   2,015,967       1,871,742       1,860,734       1,800,791       1,706,619  
Held to maturity (at amortized cost)   737,911       747,408       774,706       794,785       747,004  
Total Debt Securities   2,753,878       2,619,150       2,635,440       2,595,576       2,453,623  
                                       
Loans held for sale   2,838       3,151       1,620       14,205       20,615  
                                       
Loans   10,134,395       8,144,724       6,690,845       6,541,548       6,451,217  
Less: Allowance for credit losses   (155,640 )     (113,895 )     (95,329 )     (90,769 )     (89,838 )
Net Loans   9,978,755       8,030,829       6,595,516       6,450,779       6,361,379  
                                       
Bank premises and equipment, net   116,522       116,892       81,648       74,784       74,617  
Other real estate owned   7,756       2,301       2,419       2,419       11,567  
Goodwill   728,396       480,319       286,606       286,606       286,606  
Other intangible assets, net   117,409       75,451       18,583       20,062       21,549  
Bank owned life insurance   292,545       237,824       209,087       207,724       206,375  
Net deferred tax assets   124,301       94,457       83,139       60,080       47,222  
Other assets   338,529       280,212       208,081       193,371       192,774  
Total Assets $ 15,255,408     $ 12,145,762     $ 10,345,235     $ 10,811,704     $ 10,904,817  
                                       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                  
Liabilities                  
Deposits                  
Noninterest demand $ 4,554,509     $ 4,070,973     $ 3,529,489     $ 3,593,201     $ 3,522,700  
Interest-bearing demand   2,676,320       2,337,590       2,170,251       2,269,148       2,253,562  
Savings   940,702       1,064,392       938,081       946,738       937,839  
Money market   2,893,128       1,985,974       1,700,737       1,911,847       1,999,027  
Other time certificates   598,483       369,389       312,840       350,571       397,491  
Brokered time certificates   371,392       3,798                    
Time certificates of more than $250,000   275,167       149,479       114,016       117,448       133,149  
Total Deposits   12,309,701       9,981,595       8,765,414       9,188,953       9,243,768  
                                       
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   267,606       172,029       94,191       110,578       120,922  
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   385,000       150,000                    
Subordinated debt, net   105,804       84,533       71,857       71,786       71,716  
Other liabilities   136,213       149,830       125,971       110,812       112,126  
Total Liabilities   13,204,324       10,537,987       9,057,433       9,482,129       9,548,532  
                                       
Shareholders' Equity                  
Common stock   8,461       7,162       6,148       6,141       6,124  
Additional paid in capital   1,803,898       1,377,802       1,068,241       1,065,167       1,062,462  
Retained earnings   421,271       423,863       412,166       393,431       371,192  
Treasury stock   (13,113 )     (13,019 )     (11,539 )     (11,632 )     (10,459 )
    2,220,517       1,795,808       1,475,016       1,453,107       1,429,319  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net   (169,433 )     (188,033 )     (187,214 )     (123,532 )     (73,034 )
Total Shareholders' Equity   2,051,084       1,607,775       1,287,802       1,329,575       1,356,285  
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 15,255,408     $ 12,145,762     $ 10,345,235     $ 10,811,704     $ 10,904,817  
                                       
Common shares outstanding   84,609       71,618       61,476       61,410       61,239  
                                       


               
CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA   (Unaudited)      
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES            
                     
(Amounts in thousands)   1Q'23   4Q'22   3Q'22   2Q'22   1Q'22
Credit Analysis                    
Net charge-offs (recoveries)   $ 3,188     $ 782     $ 103     $ (124 )   $ 79  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans     0.14 %     0.04 %     0.01 %     %     %
Allowance for Credit Losses     155,640       113,895       95,329       90,769       89,838  
                     
Non-acquired loans at end of period     6,048,453       5,944,194       5,653,357       5,399,923       5,199,110  
Acquired loans at end of period     4,085,942       2,200,530       1,037,488       1,141,625       1,252,107  
Total Loans   $ 10,134,395     $ 8,144,724     $ 6,690,845     $ 6,541,548     $ 6,451,217  
                     
Total allowance for credit losses to total loans at end of period     1.54       1.40       1.42       1.39       1.39  
Purchase discount on acquired loans at end of period     5.02       4.25       1.81       1.84       1.89  
                     
End of Period                    
Nonperforming loans   $ 50,787     $ 28,843     $ 21,464     $ 26,442     $ 26,209  
Other real estate owned     530       530       109       109       9,256  
Properties previously used in bank operations included in other real estate owned   7,226       1,771       2,310       2,310       2,310  
Total Nonperforming Assets   $ 58,543     $ 31,144     $ 23,883     $ 28,861     $ 37,775  
                     
Nonperforming Loans to Loans at End of Period     0.50 %     0.35 %     0.32 %     0.40 %     0.41 %
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets at End of Period     0.38       0.26       0.23       0.27       0.35  
                     
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
Loans   2023   2022   2022   2022   2022
Construction and land development   $ 757,835     $ 587,332     $ 361,913     $ 350,025     $ 259,421  
Commercial real estate - owner occupied     1,652,491       1,478,302       1,253,459       1,254,343       1,284,515  
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied1     3,412,051       2,589,774       2,107,614       1,972,540       1,966,150  
Residential real estate1     2,354,394       1,849,503       1,599,765       1,647,465       1,599,645  
Commercial and financial     1,650,485       1,348,636       1,182,384       1,124,771       1,132,506  
Consumer     301,740       286,587       180,416       175,201       169,724  
Paycheck Protection Program     5,399       4,590       5,294       17,203       39,256  
Total Loans   $ 10,134,395     $ 8,144,724     $ 6,690,845     $ 6,541,548     $ 6,451,217  
1In 3Q'22, $100 million in loans to commercial borrowers collateralized by residential properties were reclassified from "Residential real estate" to "Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied."
 


   
AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES1 (Unaudited)
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES                                        
                                   
                                   
  1Q'23   4Q'22   1Q'22
  Average       Yield/   Average       Yield/   Average       Yield/
(Amounts in thousands) Balance   Interest   Rate   Balance   Interest   Rate   Balance   Interest   Rate
                                   
Assets                                  
Earning assets:                                  
Securities:                                  
Taxable $ 2,700,122     $ 19,244   2.85 %   $ 2,680,813     $ 18,530   2.76 %   $ 2,406,399     $ 10,041   1.67 %
Nontaxable   16,271       131   3.22       20,246       164   3.24       24,042       177   2.94  
Total Securities   2,716,393       19,375   2.85       2,701,059       18,694   2.77       2,430,441       10,218   1.68  
                                   
Federal funds sold   106,778       1,294   4.91       155,815       1,410   3.59       738,588       350   0.19  
Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other investments   178,463       2,180   4.95       141,179       1,717   4.83       44,999       583   5.25  
                                   
                                   
Loans excluding PPP loans   9,363,873       135,329   5.86       7,905,843       105,398   5.29       6,276,964       65,675   4.24  
PPP loans   5,328       12   0.91       4,886       39   3.19       61,923       1,523   9.98  
Total Loans   9,369,201       135,341   5.86       7,910,729       105,437   5.29       6,338,887       67,198   4.3  
                                   
Total Earning Assets   12,370,835       158,190   5.19       10,908,782       127,258   4.63       9,552,915       78,349   3.33  
                                   
Allowance for credit losses   (139,989 )             (109,509 )             (87,467 )        
Cash and due from banks   156,235               137,839               365,835          
Premises and equipment   116,083               115,095               75,876          
Intangible assets   750,694               521,412               304,321          
Bank owned life insurance   274,517               237,062               205,500          
Other assets including deferred tax assets   419,601               329,175               211,536          
                                   
Total Assets $ 13,947,976             $ 12,139,856             $ 10,628,516          
                                   
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Interest-bearing demand $ 2,452,113     $ 3,207   0.53 %   $ 2,303,324     $ 1,859   0.32 %   $ 2,097,383     $ 190   0.04 %
Savings   1,053,220       400   0.15       1,126,540       203   0.07       925,348       65   0.03  
Money market   2,713,224       12,426   1.86       1,980,870       1,872   0.37       1,976,660       512   0.11  
Time deposits   812,422       5,552   2.77       500,441       1,358   1.08       560,681       468   0.34  
Securities sold under agreements to   173,498       864   2.02       134,709       544   1.6       118,146       39   0.13  
repurchase
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   282,444       2,776   3.99       40,712       330   3.22                
Subordinated debt   98,425       1,614   6.65       83,534       1,234   5.86       71,670       436   2.47  
                                   
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   7,585,346       26,839   1.43       6,170,130       7,400   0.48       5,749,888       1,710   0.12  
                                   
Noninterest demand   4,334,969               4,273,922               3,336,121          
Other liabilities   130,616               122,100               141,972          
Total Liabilities   12,050,931               10,566,152               9,227,981          
                                   
Shareholders' equity   1,897,045               1,573,704               1,400,535          
                                   
Total Liabilities & Equity $ 13,947,976             $ 12,139,856             $ 10,628,516          
                                   
Cost of deposits         0.77 %           0.21 %           0.06 %
Interest expense as a % of earning assets         0.88 %           0.27 %           0.07 %
Net interest income as a % of earning assets     $ 131,351   4.31 %       $ 119,858   4.36 %       $ 76,639   3.25 %
                                   
                                   
1On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost.
Fees on loans have been included in interest on loans. Nonaccrual loans are included in loan balances.
 


   
CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES                  
(Amounts in thousands) March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   March 31, 2022
Customer Relationship Funding                  
Noninterest demand                  
Commercial $ 3,622,441     $ 3,148,778     $ 2,827,591     $ 2,945,445     $ 2,939,595  
Retail   673,686       764,274       447,848       464,214       458,809  
Public funds   194,977       112,553       210,662       143,075       86,419  
Other   63,405       45,368       43,388       40,467       37,877  
Total Noninterest Demand   4,554,509       4,070,973       3,529,489       3,593,201       3,522,700  
                   
Interest-bearing demand                  
Commercial   1,233,845       886,894       759,286       769,948       610,109  
Retail   1,209,664       1,191,192       1,199,112       1,207,698       1,392,490  
Brokered   44,474       54,777       81,799              
Public funds   188,337       204,727       130,054       291,502       250,963  
Total Interest-Bearing Demand   2,676,320       2,337,590       2,170,251       2,269,148       2,253,562  
                   
Total transaction accounts                  
Commercial   4,856,286       4,035,672       3,586,877       3,715,393       3,549,704  
Retail   1,883,350       1,955,466       1,646,960       1,671,912       1,851,299  
Brokered   44,474       54,777       81,799              
Public funds   383,314       317,280       340,716       434,577       337,382  
Other   63,405       45,368       43,388       40,467       37,877  
Total Transaction Accounts   7,230,829       6,408,563       5,699,740       5,862,349       5,776,262  
                                       
Savings                  
Commercial   108,023       91,943       71,807       70,090       68,909  
Retail   832,679       972,449       866,274       876,648       868,930  
Total Savings   940,702       1,064,392       938,081       946,738       937,839  
Money market                  
Commercial   1,542,220       932,518       788,009       819,452       856,117  
Retail   1,279,712       984,561       857,914       914,918       931,702  
Brokered                     106,823       126,168  
Public funds   71,196       68,895       54,814       70,654       85,040  
Total Money Market   2,893,128       1,985,974       1,700,737       1,911,847       1,999,027  
                                       
Brokered time certificates   371,392       3,798                    
Other time certificates   873,650       518,868       426,856       468,019       530,640  
    1,245,042       522,666       426,856       468,019       530,640  
Total Deposits $ 12,309,701     $ 9,981,595     $ 8,765,414     $ 9,188,953     $ 9,243,768  
                   
Customer sweep accounts   267,606       172,029       94,191       110,578       120,922  
                                       
                                       

Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains financial information determined by methods other than Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance and believes these presentations provide useful supplemental information, and a clearer understanding of the Company’s performance. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures enhance investors’ understanding of the Company’s business and performance and if not provided would be requested by the investor community. These measures are also useful in understanding performance trends and facilitate comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. The limitations associated with operating measures are the risk that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items comprising these measures and that different companies might define or calculate these measures differently. The Company provides reconciliations between GAAP and these non-GAAP measures. These disclosures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP.

   
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES          
  Quarterly Trends
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 1Q'23 4Q'22 3Q'22 2Q'22 1Q'22
Net Income $ 11,827   $ 23,927   $ 29,237   $ 32,755   $ 20,588  
Total noninterest income   22,445     17,651     16,103     16,964     15,373  
Securities losses (gains), net   (107 )   (18 )   362     300     452  
BOLI benefits on death (included in other income)   (2,117 )                
Total Adjustments to Noninterest Income   (2,224 )   (18 )   362     300     452  
Total Adjusted Noninterest Income   20,221     17,633     16,465     17,264     15,825  
Total noninterest expense   107,475     91,510     61,359     56,148     58,917  
Salaries and wages   (4,240 )   (5,680 )       (652 )   (2,953 )
Outsourced data processing costs   (6,551 )   (2,582 )       (420 )   (632 )
Legal and professional fees   (4,789 )   (6,485 )   (1,791 )   (1,381 )   (2,883 )
Other categories   (1,952 )   (1,393 )   (263 )   (586 )   (224 )
Total merger related charges   (17,532 )   (16,140 )   (2,054 )   (3,039 )   (6,692 )
Amortization of intangibles   (6,727 )   (4,763 )   (1,446 )   (1,446 )   (1,446 )
Branch reductions and other expense initiatives   (1,291 )   (176 )   (960 )       (74 )
Total Adjustments to Noninterest Expense   (25,550 )   (21,079 )   (4,460 )   (4,485 )   (8,212 )
Total Adjusted Noninterest Expense   81,925     70,431     56,899     51,663     50,705  
Income Taxes   2,697     7,794     9,115     8,886     5,834  
Tax effect of adjustments   5,912     5,062     1,222     1,213     2,196  
Adjusted Income Taxes   8,609     12,856     10,337     10,099     8,030  
Adjusted Net Income $ 29,241   $ 39,926   $ 32,837   $ 36,327   $ 27,056  
Earnings per diluted share, as reported $ 0.15   $ 0.34   $ 0.47   $ 0.53   $ 0.33  
Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share   0.36     0.56     0.53     0.59     0.44  
Average diluted shares outstanding   80,717     71,374     61,961     61,923     61,704  
Adjusted Noninterest Expense $ 81,925   $ 70,431   $ 56,899   $ 51,663   $ 50,705  
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments   (1,239 )       (1,015 )       (142 )
Foreclosed property expense and net loss (gain) on sale   (195 )   411     (9 )   968     164  
Net Adjusted Noninterest Expense $ 80,491   $ 70,842   $ 55,875   $ 52,631   $ 50,727  
Revenue $ 153,597   $ 137,360   $ 104,387   $ 98,611   $ 91,895  
Total Adjustments to Revenue   (2,224 )   (18 )   362     300     452  
Impact of FTE adjustment   199     149     115     117     117  
Adjusted Revenue on a fully taxable equivalent basis $ 151,572   $ 137,491   $ 104,864   $ 99,028   $ 92,464  
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio   53.10 %   51.52 %   53.28 %   53.15 %   54.86 %
Net Interest Income $ 131,152   $ 119,709   $ 88,284   $ 81,647   $ 76,522  
Impact of FTE adjustment   199     149     115     117     117  
Net Interest Income including FTE adjustment $ 131,351   $ 119,858   $ 88,399   $ 81,764   $ 76,639  
Total noninterest income   22,445     17,651     16,103     16,964     15,373  
Total noninterest expense   107,475     91,510     61,359     56,148     58,917  
Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Earnings $ 46,321   $ 45,999   $ 43,143   $ 42,580   $ 33,095  
Total Adjustments to Noninterest Income   (2,224 )   (18 )   362     300     452  
Total Adjustments to Noninterest Expense   (26,984 )   (20,668 )   (5,484 )   (3,517 )   (8,190 )
Adjusted Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Earnings $ 71,081   $ 66,649   $ 48,989   $ 46,397   $ 41,737  
Average Assets $ 13,947,976   $ 12,139,856   $ 10,585,338   $ 10,840,518   $ 10,628,516  
Less average goodwill and intangible assets   (750,694 )   (521,412 )   (305,935 )   (307,411 )   (304,321 )
Average Tangible Assets $ 13,197,282   $ 11,618,444   $ 10,279,403   $ 10,533,107   $ 10,324,195  
           


 

           
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES          
  Quarterly Trends
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 1Q'23 4Q'22 3Q'22 2Q'22 1Q'22
Return on Average Assets (ROA)   0.34 %   0.78 %   1.10 %   1.21 %   0.79 %
Impact of removing average intangible assets and related amortization   0.18     0.16     0.07     0.08     0.06  
Return on Average Tangible Assets (ROTA)   0.52     0.94     1.17     1.29     0.85  
Impact of other adjustments for Adjusted Net Income   0.38     0.42     0.10     0.09     0.21  
Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Assets   0.09     1.36     1.27     1.38     1.06  
Pre-Tax Pre-Provision return on Average Tangible Assets   1.58 %   1.69 %   1.71 %   1.66 %   1.34 %
Impact of adjustments on Pre-Tax Pre-Provision earnings   0.60     0.59     0.18     0.11     0.30  
Adjusted Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Return on Tangible Assets   2.18     2.28     1.89     1.77     1.64  
Average Shareholders' Equity $ 1,897,045   $ 1,573,704   $ 1,349,475   $ 1,350,568   $ 1,400,535  
Less average goodwill and intangible assets   (750,694 )   (521,412 )   (305,935 )   (307,411 )   (304,321 )
Average Tangible Equity $ 1,146,351   $ 1,052,292   $ 1,043,540   $ 1,043,157   $ 1,096,214  
Return on Average Shareholders' Equity   2.53 %   6.03 %   8.60 %   9.73 %   5.96 %
Impact of removing average intangible assets and related amortization   3.43     4.33     2.93     3.28     2.06  
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE)   5.96     10.36     11.53     13.01     8.02  
Impact of other adjustments for Adjusted Net Income   4.38     4.69     0.95     0.96     1.99  
Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity   10.34     15.05     12.48     13.97     10.01  
Loan interest income1 $ 135,341   $ 105,437   $ 74,050   $ 69,388   $ 67,198  
Accretion on acquired loans (15,942)   (15,942 )   (9,710 )   (2,242 )   (2,720 )   (3,717 )
Loan interest income excluding accretion on acquired loans $ 119,399   $ 95,727   $ 71,808   $ 66,668   $ 63,481  
Yield on loans1   5.86     5.29     4.45     4.29     4.30  
Impact of accretion on acquired loans   (0.69 )   (0.49 )   (0.14 )   (0.16 )   (0.24 )
Yield on loans excluding accretion on acquired loans   5.17 %   4.80 %   4.31 %   4.13 %   4.06 %
Net Interest Income1 $ 131,351   $ 119,858   $ 88,399   $ 81,764   $ 76,639  
Accretion on acquired loans   (15,942 )   (9,710 )   (2,242 )   (2,720 )   (3,717 )
Net interest income excluding accretion on acquired loans $ 115,409   $ 110,148   $ 86,157   $ 79,044   $ 72,922  
Net Interest Margin   4.31     4.36     3.67     3.38     3.25  
Impact of accretion on acquired loans   (0.53 )   (0.35 )   (0.09 )   (0.12 )   (0.15 )
Net interest margin excluding accretion on acquired loans   3.78 %   4.01 %   3.58 %   3.26 %   3.10 %
Security interest income1 $ 19,375   $ 18,694   $ 15,827   $ 12,562   $ 10,218  
Tax equivalent adjustment on securities   (26 )   (34 )   (35 )   (36 )   (37 )
Security interest income excluding tax equivalent adjustment $ 19,349   $ 18,660   $ 15,792   $ 12,526   $ 10,181  
Loan interest income1 $ 135,341   $ 105,437   $ 74,050   $ 69,388   $ 67,198  
Tax equivalent adjustment on loans   (173 )   (115 )   (80 )   (81 )   (80 )
Loan interest income excluding tax equivalent adjustment $ 135,168   $ 105,322   $ 73,970   $ 69,307   $ 67,118  
Net Interest Income1 $ 131,351   $ 119,858   $ 88,399   $ 81,764   $ 76,639  
Tax equivalent adjustment on securities   (26 )   (34 )   (35 )   (36 )   (37 )
Tax equivalent adjustment on loans   (173 )   (115 )   (80 )   (81 )   (80 )
Net interest income excluding tax equivalent adjustment $ 131,152   $ 119,709   $ 88,284   $ 81,647   $ 76,522  
           
1On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost.
 

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Seacoast Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more