JBS USA Announces New CEO

/EIN News/ -- GREELEY, Colo., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JBS USA today announced that current Chief Executive Officer Tim Schellpeper has made the decision to retire from his role effective May 1, 2023.



Wesley Batista Filho, with more than 13 years of experience in the company, will assume the role of CEO of JBS USA.



“We thank Tim for all of his contributions to the success of JBS USA during his tenure,” said Gilberto Tomazoni, JBS Global CEO. “Tim came out of retirement to join our team, producing record results as the head of our Fed Beef business unit and laying the foundation for our continued success as CEO. We wish him all the best in his retirement.”



Schellpeper joined JBS USA in 2017, first serving as President of the JBS USA Fed Beef business unit before becoming CEO of JBS USA. A veteran of the protein industry, Schellpeper served in several senior leadership capacities throughout his distinguished career.

“I want to thank JBS USA for the opportunity to contribute to the organization over the past six years,” said Schellpeper. “With this reorganization, I am taking the opportunity to return to retirement and spend more time with my family. I consider my experience at JBS USA the capstone to my career. It has been a pleasure to work alongside the men and women at JBS USA. Any success I had during my tenure is due to them.”

Batista Filho began his career at JBS in 2011 and has held a number of strategic roles, including serving as President of JBS Canada, President of the JBS USA Fed Beef Division, CEO of Seara, and CEO of JBS Brazil.



