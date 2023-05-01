ROMTech’s ® PortableConnect ® Offers Alternative to Knee Surgery Recovery

A picture of a knee surgery patient using a walker to start their rehabilitation process post-surgery.

BROOKFIELD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Total Knee Replacement (TKR) surgery is a lengthy and uncomfortable process for many patients going through traditional rehabilitation.

Doctors and physical therapists need to oversee the entire process and closely monitor each session to cater to the rehabilitation process for individual patients; however, the traditional model of day-in, day-out rehabilitation is changing.

Peter Arn, CEO of ROM Technologies ™ and experienced entrepreneur, has overseen the core mission of ROMTech ® from day one: revolutionizing telemedicine. Through expert hiring, fundraising, and executive leadership, Peter Arn has raised more than $20 million for startup funding for product development.

The crown achievement of ROM Technologies ™ is the PortableConnect ®, a medical device designed to revolutionize the patient recovery process for TKR surgery.

ROMTech ® describes itself as a medical innovator, aiming to help patients recovering from TKR surgery, total hip replacement, joint manipulations, ACL injuries, and other arthroscopic repairs.

ROMTech’s PortableConnect device is a form of telemedicine that allows patients to exercise on the machine during regular physical therapy sessions. When prescribed by a medical professional, the PortableConnect ® is delivered and configured by the clinician so that the patient can use it optimally for their needs.

The PortableConnect logs usage data for doctors and physical therapists to review to prescribe accurate and beneficial patient treatment plans.

Doctors can also interact with patients in real time using the built-in screen on the PortableConnect, allowing them to monitor and oversee therapy sessions like a traditional in-person session.

The PortableConnect sessions span 3-6 weeks and consist of up to 5 sessions of varying intensity daily.

ROMTech reports that in their pilot studies, 50% of PortableConnect patients recovered their range of motion just two weeks after surgery, compared to just 12% of patients using traditional rehabilitation methods.

PortableConnect patients are also reported to meet or exceed the pre-operative range of motion assessments at the 2-week mark following knee surgery, regaining 112 degrees of motion, compared to the 92-degree range of motion in the control group.

Lastly, PortableConnect patients report significantly less pain than those going through traditional recovery processes, leading to a reduced dependency on narcotics.

At-home rehabilitation allows for accelerated recovery, enabling patients to return to an active lifestyle more quickly. In addition, the ability to perform essential ROM exercises at home significantly reduces discomfort and stress from traveling to and from the rehabilitation facility.

Moreover, through telemedicine, patients can save a significant amount of money on medical care costs associated with physical therapy sessions, thanks in large part to the improved recovery time.

Traditional knee surgery rehabilitation is a field ripe for change, and telemedicine is becoming a more widely recognized approach to the recovery process. Through the PortableConnect, patients can interact with their doctor or physical therapist and recover from TKR surgery significantly faster than traditional rehabilitation methods.