Cue’ National Barbecue Month with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- May is National Barbecue Month and the world’s largest barbecue concept, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, has big plans to celebrate alongside barbecue lovers all month long.

To get the festivities started, Dickey’s has announced that every Tuesday for the entire month of May, they will celebrate “Cues Days” by offering their loyal guests a chance to win FREE Barbecue for a YEAR! To enter, guests must place an online order on either dickeys.com or the Dickeys App which will be entered into a drawing. The winner of that specific “Cues Day” will then be announced on the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Facebook page and by email the very next day.

Additionally for National Barbecue Month, Dickey’s will be honoring moms across the country with a “Motherly Advice” social media feature. From May 1st – May 14th guests can share Mom’s Best Advice HERE on dickeys.com. The best Motherly advice will be awarded a $150 Dickey’s gift card. Bonus entries will be given for #BBQMOM, #Dickeys tagged photos on social media of mom with a Big Yellow Cup.

The barbecue brand will also be celebrating and supporting this May; Nurse Appreciation Week and Teacher Appreciation Week the second week of May, Graduation and National Police Week the third week of May, and Memorial Day and National Brisket Day during the last week of May by offering great barbecue deals on dickeys.com, barbecue prizes in-store, as well as recognition and awards on their national social media platforms.

To get full details on all of Dickey’s National Barbecue Month deals, contests and promotions, you can click HERE or visit the Current Deals section on dickeys.com.

“With so many great folks to celebrate during May, also known as National Barbecue Month, Dickey’s loves sharing our great barbecue to show how much we care,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc. “We look forward to celebrating alongside moms, graduates, first responders, friends and family and are excited for our guests to let Dickey’s do the cooking again this year.”

The excitement doesn’t stop there, the Texas style barbecue brand will be counting down to May 22nd when they reveal their mouthwatering, new Limited Time Offer. Be on the lookout for more details coming regarding this smokey and cheesy treat! BBQ enthusiasts can watch dickeys.com and Dickey’s Instagram for hints all month long. Big Yellow Cup loyalty Rewards members will be the first to receive the big barbecue news.

About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world's largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey's, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey's proudly believes there's no shortcut to true barbecue and it's why our name isn't BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey's Barbecue 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit dickeys.com.

