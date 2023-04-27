[Latest] Global Sun Protection Market Size/Share Worth USD 21.05 Billion by 2030 at a 4% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (US, Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value, Brands)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Sun Protection Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 11.97 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 13.11 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 21.05 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Beiersdorf AG, Groupe Clarins, Johnson & Johnson, Coty Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., L’oreal, The Estee Lauder, Companies Inc., Burt’s Bees, Bioderma Laboratories, Unilever, and others.

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Sun Protection Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Adult Sun Cream, Baby Sun Cream, After Sun, Fake Tan/Self Tan, Tanning), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket & Supermarket, Pharmacy & drug store, Specialty store, Online, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2030" in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Sun Protection Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 11.97 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 13.11 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 21.05 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4%during the forecast period 2023 to 2030."

With an unstoppable desire to maintain a youthful appearance, consumers are increasingly turning towards products that offer anti-ageing and sun protection benefits to replenish their skin cells. To learn more about the growth opportunities in this market, consult with CMI!

Sun Protection Global Market: Dynamics and Growth Drivers

The sun protection global market is influenced by various factors that drive or hinder its growth. One of the primary factors driving the market is the increasing awareness among consumers about the harmful effects of UV radiation and the importance of protecting the skin from it. The frequent occurrence of skin cancer, premature aging, and skin discoloration caused by exposure to UV radiation has led to an increase in demand for sun protection products.

Another factor driving the market is the growing demand for natural and organic products, as consumers are becoming more conscious of the ingredients they apply to their skin. Manufacturers are also responding to this demand by offering products with natural and organic ingredients, which are free from harmful chemicals and provide additional benefits such as skin nourishment and hydration.

The increasing popularity of sunless tanning products is also driving the market, as consumers seek alternatives to sunbathing without exposing their skin to harmful UV rays. These products are commonly sold in the form of lotions, creams, and sprays and are growing in demand due to their convenience and ease of use.

However, the market is also facing certain challenges such as the availability of counterfeit products and the high cost of some sun protection products, which may hinder their adoption. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the market, as it has disrupted supply chains and affected consumer behavior. Despite these challenges, the Sun Protection Global Market is expected to continue growing, driven by the increasing awareness of the importance of sun protection and the development of new and innovative products by manufacturers.





Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 13.11 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 21.05 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 11.97 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 4% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Key Segment By Product, Distribution Channel, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East &, Africa, and South &, Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Sun Protection Global Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the sun protection global market. With the implementation of lockdowns and social distancing measures, the demand for sun protection products declined initially as people were confined to their homes. The closure of retail stores and shopping malls also impacted the sales of these products. However, as the pandemic continued and people began spending more time outdoors, there was an increased awareness of the importance of sun protection, which led to a surge in demand for these products. Consumers also became more health-conscious, which drove the demand for natural and organic sun protection products.

E-commerce platforms and online marketplaces became the preferred mode of purchasing sun protection products as physical stores remained closed or operated at limited capacity. The shift towards online shopping also led to the adoption of innovative marketing strategies by companies, such as social media and influencer marketing.

Manufacturers faced supply chain disruptions due to the closure of factories and transportation restrictions, which impacted the production and distribution of sun protection products. However, the industry quickly adapted to these challenges by implementing safety measures and ensuring the continuity of supply chains. Overall, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the sun protection global market. While the initial decline in demand and supply chain disruptions posed challenges, the increased awareness of the importance of sun protection and the shift towards e-commerce has presented new opportunities for growth.

Recent Developments

June 2022 – Senté, a company that specialises in innovative dermatology, just came out with new tinted sunscreen products that protect skin from damage caused by both UV rays and visible light. This is the company’s latest medical-grade skincare innovation.

– Senté, a company that specialises in innovative dermatology, just came out with new tinted sunscreen products that protect skin from damage caused by both UV rays and visible light. This is the company’s latest medical-grade skincare innovation. June 2022 – Shiseido worked with the World Surf League (WSL) to make limited-edition Shiseido x WSL Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion SPF 50+ and Clear Sunscreen Stick SPF 50+. Shiseido is expected to give a portion of the sales from the limited edition packaging design to the World Surf League’s efforts to teach, inspire, and empower people to protect the ocean.

Sun Protection Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Adult Sun Cream, Baby Sun Cream, After Sun, Fake Tan/Self Tan, Tanning), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket & supermarket, Pharmacy & drug store, Specialty store, Online, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2030





List of the prominent players in the Sun Protection Global Market:

Beiersdorf AG

Groupe Clarins

Johnson & Johnson

Coty Inc.

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

L’oreal

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Burt’s Bees

Bioderma Laboratories

Unilever

Others

The Sun Protection Global Market is segmented as follows:

Product Outlook

Adult Sun Cream

Baby Sun Cream

After Sun

Fake Tan/Self Tan

Tanning

Distribution Channel Outlook

Hypermarket & supermarket

Pharmacy & drug store

Specialty store

Online

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

