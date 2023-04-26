Submit Release
Modernised legal texts are now the official versions

27 April 2023   

Legal texts visual

The newly formatted versions of the EPO's legal texts on new.epo.org are now the official versions of the texts. Following a one-month transition period, the older versions have now been removed from the website. 

The texts are available on new.epo.org in English, French and German, with a design that is optimised and adjusted for various screen sizes. 

Update your bookmarks 

Re-directs have been put in place from the old URLs to the new versions to ensure that you can reach the text you are looking for, but please remember to update your links and bookmarks.  

Thank you for your feedback 

We would like to thank everyone who took the time to submit feedback on the new format since the release. Your comments are crucial to helping us shape the functionality and look and feel of the new site. 

You can continue to submit your feedback anonymously using the dedicated feedback form.  

Further optimisations ahead 

As part of its Strategic Plan 2023, the Office has been rebuilding the website with a modern design that is optimised for all screen sizes and offers a smooth user experience. In addition to the legal texts, the new website features the Statistics and Trend Centre, contact forms, the European Inventor Award section and our press centre for journalists. In the coming months, additional information and services will be added to the new website. 

Further information

