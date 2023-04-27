United Cerebral Palsy to host its 2023 Annual Conference in Las Vegas, April 30-May 2
United Cerebral Palsy to host its 2023 Annual Conference in Las Vegas, April 30-May 2
- Gathering includes top national speakers on disability issues
United Cerebral Palsy will host its first in-person annual conference since the start of the pandemic in Las Vegas, April 30 to May 2.
“As one of the leading disability advocacy and service provider networks in the nation, United Cerebral Palsy is proud to host our first in-person national conference in three years in the great city of Las Vegas,” said UCP President and CEO Armando Contreras. “The gathering will go a long way toward strengthening the vital work and services of the affiliate network to better serve the disability community."
The UCP 2023 Annual Conference will welcome affiliate leaders and other speakers from across the nation and Canada for three days of training, workshops and discussions exploring a wide range of topics, trends and research impacting the disability community.
The conference will include a presentation of the Case for Inclusion 2023 report, the most comprehensive analysis of the nation’s state-based services for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities and the workers who care for them.
Read our press release about this year’s Case for Inclusion.
Note that attendance at this year’s conference is closed to the general public, though United Cerebral Palsy welcomes requests for interviews and related coverage from news media outlets.
Among this year’s featured speakers:
- Clark Souers, CEO and founder of Expert Effect (keynote)
- Armando Contreras, president and CEO of United Cerebral Palsy
- Tony Coelho, former congressman and chair of the Epilepsy Foundation, was the lead sponsor in the U.S. House of the Americans with Disabilities Act. He will appear by video.
- Nevada Secretary of State Francisco V. Aguilar
- Kate McSweeny, president and CEO of ACCSES
- Jon Porter, former Nevada congressman, president and CEO of Porter Group
- Jerry Robinson, lead user experience researcher for Google’s Central Product Inclusion, Equity and Accessibility team
- Sean Luechtefeld, vice president for communications at ANCOR and the ANCOR Foundation (Mr. Luechtefeld will present on the Case for Inclusion 2023 report)
- Sean Crump, founder and head chair of Included by Design
- Travis Davis, host of the “Off the Crutch” podcast
- Valerie Pieraccini, executive director of therapy and early learning at UCP of Central Arizona and co-chair of the UCP Research Committee
- Mark E. Gormley, pediatric rehabilitation medicine physician at Gillette Children’s
- Andrea Stoesz, chair of the UCP Policy Committee and executive director of UCP of Minnesota
View a complete agenda (https://bit.ly/3VeFgWy) and a list of speakers (https://bit.ly/44my1Ab).
During the conference, UCP will honor three annual award recipients: Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rogers (Legislative Award); Geoff Haxel (Chair Award); and UCP of San Luis Obispo County Executive Director Mark Shaffer (Kathy O. Maul Leadership Award).
For more information about this year’s awards recipients, click here: https://bit.ly/3VeZnUH
About United Cerebral Palsy
The mission of United Cerebral Palsy is to be the indispensable resource for people with cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. Founded in 1949, UCP has 56 affiliates (54 in the U.S. and two in Canada) that provide a wide range of services annually to more than 150,000 children and adults, including resources and referrals, advocacy, research, educational instruction, early intervention, physical therapy, job training, integrated employment, home and community-based services, recreational opportunities and housing assistance. UCP also advocates for direct support professionals (DSPs) and other direct care workers. We believe all people with disabilities should be treated as equal members of an inclusive society so they can “live life without limits.”
