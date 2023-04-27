Oliver Ridge to kick-off screening series of his Hollywood award season darling “Joyland” at Louisville Speed Art Museum
Producer Oliver Ridge hosting a special pre-screening at Louisville Speed Art Museum
I am thrilled to share this film with audiences around the world and especially right here in Kentucky, where I will be based for the next year working on another upcoming project...”LOUISVILLE, KY, U.S., April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Saim Sadiq’s critically acclaimed film "Joyland” is set to make its debut in the Commonwealth, kicking off this weekend at the Louisville Speed Art Museum. Oliver Ridge, a credited producer on the project will host the Friday debut in Louisville with a special pre-screening introduction. Sunday’s 3 PM screening will include an in-person post-event intimate chat with Ridge, allowing for audience Q&A. The Film, which took home the Un Certain Regard Jury Prize at Cannes Film Festival and Best International Film at the Independent Spirit Awards, hit theaters Nationwide in 2022. Notable executive producers on the project include Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, and Riz Ahmed. Key cast members include Ali Junejo and Alina Khan.
— Oliver Ridge, Producer
“Joyland” focuses on the youngest son in a traditional Pakistani family who takes a job as a backup dancer in a Bollywood-style burlesque, quickly becoming infatuated with the strong-willed trans woman who runs the show. The subject matter created a global media frenzy after Pakistan, the native country of the Film, banned theatrical release across the Country. “Joyland” boasts 17 nominations and 15 wins this award season and is one of the most talked about films of 2022.
The visually stunning film that made the Oscar Shortlist and has received glowing applause from the filmmaking community is a must see for lovers of the arts.
"I am thrilled to share this film with audiences around the world and especially right here in Kentucky, where I will be based for the next year working on another upcoming project. This is a powerful and relevant story with a remarkable cast. I hope that viewers will be inspired by the message of hope and healing that 'Joyland' delivers."- Oliver Ridge, Producer “Joyland”.
About Oliver Ridge:
British born filmmaker Oliver Ridge is a graduate of the prestigious Drama Centre London. His films have won major awards all over the world. Set to make his directorial debut, Ridge’s current project will film in Kentucky.
Speedmuseum.org for screening details.
Media Inquiries: nd@hgprinc.com
###
Press Inquiries
Press@HGPRinc.com
Harlot PR