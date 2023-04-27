With 8.7% CAGR, Anaphylaxis Treatment Market Driven by Recent Approvals for Epinephrine | 2021-2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anaphylaxis is an allergic reaction that can further lead to a fatal condition known as anaphylactic shock. Anaphylaxis occurs when the patient's body reacts to a foreign substance and produces a high amount of histamine that triggers an inflammatory response. As per the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA), in the US, every year, there are around 200,000 hospital visits due to food allergies. The growth of the anaphylaxis treatment market is attributed to the factors such as rising incidence of anaphylaxis, and recent approvals of epinephrine. However, poor accessibility to epinephrine auto-injectors in low-income countries hinders the market growth.

The report segments the anaphylaxis treatment market as follows:

By Medication Type

• Epinephrine

• Antihistamines

• Steroids

• Beta-Agonist

• Others

By Route of Administration

• Oral

• Parenteral

• Others

By Allergy Type

• Food Allergy

• Medications

• Insect Stings

• Others

By Distribution Channel

• Food Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Sales

• Others

By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o France

o Germany

o UK

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• South and Central America (SCAM)

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South and Central America

Rising Incidence of Anaphylaxis

Anaphylaxis is a severe, life‑threatening allergic reaction caused by vulnerability to allergens (foods, insect stings, or medicines) identified as a non-self by a human body. Typical indications of this condition include swallowing and breathing difficulties, skin redness and itching, accelerated heart rate, wheezing, rapid breathing rate, and lowering blood pressure. The incidence of anaphylaxis is increasing around the world. According to the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), anaphylaxis causes more than 20 deaths every year in the UK. As per the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology data, ~150 million Europeans suffer from chronic allergic diseases every year. Therefore, the rising incidence of allergies is leading to surge in anaphylaxis cases. Moreover, as per the Allergy Facts by the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, more than 50 million people experience different types of allergies every year.

1–15% of the US population is at the risk of having an anaphylactic reaction when exposed to one or more allergens, and up to 1% of these patients die due to anaphylaxis. The condition results in ~1,500 deaths per year in the US; also list allergies as the sixth-leading circumstance of chronic illness. Moreover, as per the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA), due to increasing food allergic reactions, the number of hospital visits has increased. Food allergies are the cause of more than 200,000 emergency room (ER) visits annually. Food Allergy Research & Education states that more than 32 million Americans live with life-threatening food allergies. Due to the growing prevalence of allergies, the economic burden on healthcare systems in many countries is increasing. For instance, according to Allergy Facts, the annual cost of managing the cases of allergies is more than US$ 18 billion in the US. Thus, the burgeoning incidence of anaphylaxis is driving the growth of the market.

