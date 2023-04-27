$9.27 Billion, Concussion Market Rising at 3.7% CAGR during (2021–2028) | Global Report by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concussion Market Size, Share & Growth Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Treatment and Diagnosis [Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Computed Tomography Scan, X-Rays, and Others]), End User (Hospital & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, and Others), Geography

Concussion Market – Report Scope:

Market Size Value in - USD 7,211.89 Million in 2021

Market Size Value by - USD 9,272.03 Million by 2028

Growth rate - CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period - 2021-2028

Base Year - 2021

No. of Pages – 157

No. of Tables - 84

No. of Charts & Figures - 72

Historical data available - Yes

Segments covered - Type, End User, Geography

Regional scope - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America

Country scope - US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Strategic Insights:

Product launches are the most commonly adopted strategy by companies to expand their footprints and product portfolios in the concussion market. Moreover, the companies have implemented various inorganic strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships. For instance, in April 2021, NovaSignal Corp. launched the NovaGuide 2 Platform that empowers clinical teams with critical, real-time information about cerebral blood flow to guide diagnosis and improve patient outcomes. The platform includes NovaGuide 2 Intelligent Ultrasound, which autonomously captures blood flow data to identify brain illnesses and disease, and NovaGuide View provides secure, cloud-based access to dynamic exam data thus driving the concussion market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Concussion Market

The global economies are severely affected due to the exponential growth of COVID-19 cases in the region. The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to impact the market negatively. The COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent economic downturn have detrimental effects on people's mental wellness and built new barriers for those who already have a mental illness or behavioral disorders. For instance, it is estimated that 1.5 to 2.0 million concussions occur alone in the United States. During the pandemic, it is likely that when concussions occur, patients wait longer to seek specialty care due to SARS-CoV-2 exposure concerns. For instance, there was approximately a 39.5% decrease in concussion-related visits to a specialty clinic during the onset of the pandemic as compared to the previous 12 months.

Additionally, it was witnessed by the Journal of Neurotrauma that there was a significant decline in sport-related concussions during the pandemic with a proportional increase in non-sport concussions from recreational injuries, auto accidents, and falls. The patients waited to seek care for their concussions during the pandemic as before the pandemic. They were 1.4 times more likely to be treated within seven days of the injury.

Nihon Koden Corporation; BrainScope Company, Inc.; Abbott; Compumedics Limited; InfraScan, Inc.; Novasignal Corporation; Elekta AB; Integra Lifesciences; NanoDiagnostics, Inc.; and Medtronic are the leading companies operating in the global concussion market.

