Liver Diseases Treatment Market (Diseases, Imaging Modality) to Hit USD 4,883.5 Million, Globally, by 2025

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liver is an organ that is situated just below the rib cage and on the right side of the abdomen. As essential function of liver is to carry out digestion of food and ridding off the body from toxic substances. A liver disease can either be inherited or may occur due to various factors such as, viruses or excessive consumption of alcohol. Over the time, damage to the liver results in scarring, a condition known as liver cirrhosis. The condition of liver can be diagnosed by methods such as, blood tests, tissue analysis and imaging tests. The imaging modalities covered in the report include, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT) and ultrasound.

Liver Diseases Treatment Market – Report Scope:

Market Size Value in - USD 3,426.8 Million in 2017

Market Size Value by - USD 4,883.5 Million by 2025

Growth rate - CAGR of 4.6% from 2018-2025

Forecast Period - 2018-2025

Base Year - 2018

No. of Pages - 115

No. of Tables - 37

No. of Charts & Figures - 46

Historical data available - Yes

Segments covered - Diseases and Geography

Regional scope - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America

Country scope - US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

The report offers insights and in-depth analysis of the liver diseases treatment market emphasizing on various parameters such as market trends, technological advancements, market dynamics, and competitive landscape analysis of leading market players across the world. It also includes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market across all the regions. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the socioeconomic conditions of various countries across the world. In the North American region, the US was profoundly affected by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 has been linked to liver illness in an increasing number of patients. Multiple mechanisms can contribute to COVID-19 liver injury, including virus-induced systemic inflammation, hypoxia, hepatic congestion, and drug-induced liver disease. COVID-19 has been associated to hepatic decompensation and liver-related mortality in patients with liver cirrhosis. COVID-19's influence on healthcare resources has had a negative impact on chronic liver disease patient treatment and results. As a result, the treatment, diagnosis, and follow-up of individuals with liver disease has decreased, resulting in negative effects for the healthcare industry over the anticipated period. The market, based on region, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Key factors such as increasing prevalence of liver diseases, rising geriatric population suffering from liver diseases and various technological advancements in imaging techniques are key drivers for the growth of the market. However, factors such as stringent regulatory framework and high cost of imaging techniques for liver treatment are likely to restrain the market growth to a certain extent. One the other hand, partnerships and collaborations among industry players and increasing expenditures among emerging markets are expected to provide significant opportunities to the players in the liver treatment market.

Global liver treatment market, based on the diseases, is segmented into cancer, hepatitis, cirrhosis, and other diseases. In 2017, cancer held the largest market share. There has been a significant increase in the number of liver cancer cases due to hepatitis infections, smoking, over consumption of alcohol, and obesity. Cancer is also expected to be the fastest growing segment and is likely to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This attributes to the rapidly increasing number of patients suffering with the disease that requires appropriate diagnosis and treatment options.

Key market players operating in the market of liver treatment across the globe includes General Electric, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Hitachi, Ltd, Elekta AB (pub), Neusoft Corporation, Samsung Healthcare, BPL Medical Technologies, and Cura Healthcare. The manufacturing companies are launching innovative products in the market to retain their significance in the highly competitive global scenario. For instance, in November 2017, Canon Medical Systems introduced the new package for its iSeries scanners. The series will include Aplio i700, i800, and i900 which will be assessing the liver in the patients suffering from fatty liver diseases. The developments performed by the companies are helping the market to grow in the coming years.

