Creatinine Measurement Market Size Report – USS 705.96 Million, Globally, by 2027 with 8% CAGR – The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatinine Measurement Market Size & Share Outlook to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Kits, Reagents); Type (Enzymatic Method, Jaffe's Kinetic Method); Sample Type (Blood or Serum, Urine); End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others), and Country

Creatinine measurement tests are performed with an aim to analyze functioning of kidneys. These tests can offer comprehensive information about level of chronic kidney disease and risk of renal failure. Furthermore, higher levels of creatinine in the blood are attributed to kidney obstruction, dehydration, increased consumption of proteins, and excessive consumption of medications. Some of the products of creatinine measurement comprises kits and reagents. The growth of the global creatinine measurement market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic kidney diseases and increasing geriatric population. However, shift towards adoption of new biomarkers is the major factor hindering the market growth.

Creatinine Measurement Market – Report Scope:

Market Size Value in - USD 384.69 Million in 2019

Market Size Value by - USD 705.96 Million by 2027

Growth rate - CAGR of 8.0% from 2020-2027

Forecast Period - 2020-2027

Base Year - 2020

No. of Pages - 179

No. of Tables - 61

No. of Charts & Figures - 92

Historical data available - Yes

Segments covered - Product ; Type ; Sample Type ; End-User , and Country

Regional scope - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America

Country scope - US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Increasing prevalence of chronic kidney disorders coupled, benefits of creatinine measurement to understand the condition of kidneys, and growing prevalence of CKD among the geriatric population are expected to boost the market growth over the years. Moreover, emerging markets in developing countries is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in coming years.

The global creatinine measurement Market, based on the product, is segmented into kits and reagent. The reagent segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. The same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period because in diagnostic and quantification, reagents play a major role in the medical field meaning that their production requires stringent surveillance. As the reagents rely upon various different components to get a correct quantification of creatinine from blood, urine or plasma samples, the reagent system is considered a complex procedure. The end user segment is segmented into hospital, diagnostic laboratories and others. Sample type is segment as blood or serum and urine.

The creatinine measurement Market for is expected to grow, owing to factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic kidney disorders and growing prevalence of CKD among the geriatric population is projected to drive the demand for creatinine measurement. Moreover, emerging markets in developing countries is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in coming years.

Leading companies operating in the creatinine measurement market are Siemens Healthcare Gmbh, Abbott, Cayman Chemical, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Fujifilm Wako Pure Chemical Corporation, Randox Laboratories Ltd, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Danaher (Beckman Coulter), Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Maccura Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Diazyme Laboratories, Inc., Dialab GMBH, Beijing Jiuqiang Biotechnology Co., Ltd. Beijing Leadman Biochemistry, Fosun Pharmaceutical among others.

