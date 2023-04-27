SqlDBM Attends WWDVC 2023 - DataVaultAlliance’s Annual Keystone Event

SqlDBM to Sponsor WWDVC 2023

DataVaultAlliance Hosts Data Vault Practitioners and Enthusiasts at Annual Conference

ST. ALBANS, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SqlDBM is excited to sponsor and attend the 2023 World Wide Data Vault Consortium (WWDVC) next week. The event kicks off May 1 in Stowe, Vermont, marking its 10th consecutive occurrence. As an online data modeling tool servicing data organizations of all shapes and sizes, SqlDBM continues to support Data Vault as a leading methodology and solution for modern enterprises. By becoming a Platinum level sponsor, SqlDBM has made its commitment to the promotion of the Data Vault solution and its support of the community behind it.

The WWDVC offers a yearly opportunity for some of the biggest brands and most well known names in the cloud data management world to come together in the scenic green mountains of Vermont. This year’s event features three core themes: Semantic Layers – A Critical Component of the DV2 Solution, Innovations on Data Vault 2.0, and Business Analytics and Getting Data OUT of Your Data Vault Solution. These topics and more will be explored in the course of the five day conference, with sessions happening throughout the day, following the conference’s single-track format.

SqlDBM provides a breakthrough browser-based, fully hosted data modeling tool that lets organizations model and explore their databases online without writing a single line of code. By creating a cloud-native modeling solution that is accessible to anyone in an organization, SqlDBM has designed a user experience that is intuitive and usable for everyone, not just developers.

While providing all the technical modeling features that developers need, SqlDBM also makes it easy for business teams and analysts to view diagrams at any level of detail, as well as access documentation and governance information from a single place. Additionally, as a fully hosted SaaS tool, SqlDBM keeps projects safely stored and backed up in the cloud (including unlimited versioning) with nothing to install or configure.

"SqlDBM is proud to return to WWDVC as a Platinum Sponsor in support of the game-changing and increasingly popular Data Vault methodology." said Serge Gershkovich, Product Success Lead at SqlDBM. "Remaining close to the DV 2.0 methodology and its avid developer community is immensely valuable for us as a modeling tool and our ability as a vendor to best meet the demands of our customer base."

About SqlDBM

SqlDBM's mission is to provide a modern online data modeling solution that enables data teams to visualize their business database schema without writing a single line of code. SqlDBM supports leading cloud-based database providers like Snowflake, Databricks, Azure Synapse, Amazon Redshift, and on-premise solutions like Postgres and SQL Server. Using an online visual interface, users can diagram their entire database through reverse engineering, create new objects, make changes, and add properties without writing SQL. SqlDBM provides additional features that facilitate data governance, data discovery (data dictionary), DevOps and CI/CD, and collaboration between business and technical users. For more information about SqlDBM and learning resources, visit www.sqldbm.com.

About WWDVC

The World Wide Data Vault Consortium is a community of data professionals who are passionate about data warehousing and data analytics. Its annual conference brings together leading experts and practitioners to share their knowledge and experience in a collaborative environment. For more information, visit www.wwdvc.com.