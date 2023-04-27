NovaCentrix Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification for Manufacturing of Conductive Inks

NovaCentrix's certification further supports the company's growing participation in key sectors, including automotive and consumer electronics.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NovaCentrix is proud to announce that it has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification for the manufacture of inks for the electronics industry. Receiving ISO 9001:2015 certification is internationally recognized as a key indicator of a commitment to process quality and performance excellence, achieved through the development and maintenance of an effective quality management system.

"Customer commitment is the focus of our business, and we strive to provide excellent products that meet or exceed requirements. A consistent, repeatable manufacturing operation is the foundation of our ability to deliver on that commitment," commented Dr. Dave Pope, Vice President of R&D and Manufacturing. "It's not enough to just have world-class technology; we also deliver."

For over 20 years, NovaCentrix has been a leader in next-generation printed electronics and is the go-to provider of industry-transforming conductive inks and nanopowders. Successful completion of this ISO 9001:2015 registration supports our growing participation in key industrial sectors such as automotive and consumer electronics. NovaCentrix would also like to recognize our team for their tireless support of this initiative. The ISO 9001:2015 achievement provides objective evidence of our organization's level of dedication to excellence.

The achievement of ISO 9001:2015 certification marks a significant milestone for NovaCentrix and its ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional quality and service to its customers.