Starch Softgel Capsules Market Rising at 4.7% CAGR with USD 548.29 Million, Globally, by 2027 – The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starch soft gel capsules are usually derived from natural sources and used as nutritional supplements by patients suffering with various medical conditions. These soft gel capsules are usually free of genetic modifications and are manufactured adhering to strict quality standards. The soft gel capsules are available in gelatin as well as non-gelatin composition for people with vegetarian and non-vegetarian preferences. The soft gels are one of the most common and widely used oral dosage forms of pharmaceuticals as well as nutraceuticals. The starch softgel capsules market is expected to witness a huge growth due to increasing availability of vegetarian softgel capsules and rising preference of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies toward softgel capsules are expected to boost the growth of the global starch softgel capsules market.

Catalent Inc, Robinson Pharma, Inc., Hunan Er-Kang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Procaps, CAPTEK Softgel International Inc., Softcaps, Fuji Capsule Co., Ltd., Aenova Holding GmbH, Sirio Pharma Co., Ltd., and Bahrain Pharma are among the leading companies operating in the starch softgel capsules market.

Starch Softgel Capsules Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Application (Pharmaceutical, Health Supplements, Others); Distribution Channel (Supermarket and Hypermarket, Pharmacy and Drugstore, Online Provider), and Geography

Factors such as increasing availability of vegetarian softgel capsules and rising preference of pharmaceutical, and nutraceutical companies toward softgel capsules are expected to boost the growth of the global starch softgel capsules market. However, the market is likely to get impacted by the difficulties in optimizing cellulose/starch for API delivery during the forecast period.

Millennial buyers majorly prefer online purchasing channels for most of the health-associated products, including vitamin supplements that are majorly available in the softgel capsules form. Moreover, customer reviews are trusted as the most viable option by patients purchasing the products. According to a survey conducted by NutraScience, a health food company, ~86% consumers check customer reviews before buying products online. As per the National Health Services, an estimated four of five people in the US check medical products online before consulting a physician and also verify price difference between retail stores and online pharmacies. The NHS also states that similar trends are reflected in the UK. Moreover, due to the increasing shift of buyers toward online purchasing platform, there has been development of various reseller as well as direct manufacturer to consumer websites exclusively offering health supplements. Thus, the increasing shift toward online purchase of health supplements is likely to be prevalent trend in the starch softgel capsules market over the coming years.

Starch Softgel Capsules Market – Report Scope:

Market Size Value in - USD 382.67 Million in 2019

Market Size Value by - USD 548.29 Million by 2027

Growth rate - CAGR of 4.7% from 2020-2027

Forecast Period - 2020-2027

Base Year - 2020

No. of Pages - 136

No. of Tables - 49

No. of Charts & Figures - 63

Historical data available - Yes

Segments covered - Application ; Distribution Channel , and Geography

Regional scope - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America

Country scope - US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

