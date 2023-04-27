Liposome Drug Delivery Market (Product, Technology) to See 8.8% CAGR Led by Liposomal Doxorubicin – The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drugs and devices required for the drug delivery are required to undergo a thorough clinical development process in order to obtain FDA approval. The drug delivery product approval process involves Phase 1, 2, and 3. Costs can be analyzed on the basis of three circumstances—drugs that have been developed through approval, drugs still in development, and drugs that were terminated in development. The survey for new molecules and their integration or encapsulation in liposomes as nano-coating or other technologies also incur significant costs that may not be affordable to small and mid-sized pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Thus, the increasing cost for the development of liposomal drug delivery is expected to hamper the growth of the market to a certain extent.

Liposomes, a novel drug delivery system (NDDS), are bilayer vesicular structures used in delivering drugs or genetic material into a cell. The aim of NDDS is to deliver the drug at a rate directed by the needs of the body during the period of treatment. Due to the growing number of COVID-19 patients, especially in the US and the European countries, research institutes are pressurized to accelerate their R&D activities to develop drugs and vaccines for the treatment. Thus, companies in the liposome drug delivery market are capitalizing on this opportunity to increase their research in nanomaterials, such as nanospheres, liposomes, and nanoparticles that are active antiviral agents. Liposome drug delivery is being leveraged with increased in vivo and in vitro drug activities for routine clinical practices.

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Over the past few decades, R&D activities in liposomal drug delivery systems have rapidly increased across the world due to increasing prevalence of chronic disease. Drug delivery is the process of administering a pharmaceutical compound to achieve a therapeutic effect in humans. Liposomal drug delivery offers various advantages, such as improved pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics, enhanced therapeutic efficacy, and decreased toxicity, thereby making these delivery systems ideal for patients suffering from various chronic conditions. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2019, almost 6 in 10 people in the US suffer from at least one chronic disease and 4 in 10 people have two or more chronic diseases.

Cancer is one of the leading causes of death among population worldwide. The American Cancer Society (ACS) estimated that ~1,735,350 new cancer cases were diagnosed in 2018. Targeted drug delivery system (TDDS) delivers the drug in a controlled manner at a preselected biosite. Nanotechnology-based delivery systems are making a significant impact on cancer treatment and the polymers play a key role in the development of nanoparticulate carriers for cancer therapy. A few major technological advantages involved in the nanotherapeutic drug delivery systems (NDDS) are prolonged half-life, improved bio-distribution, increased circulation time of the drug, controlled and sustained release of the drug, versatility of route of administration, increased intercellular concentration of drug, and many more. The liposomal carriers utilized in nanotechnology drug delivery systems are likely to experience rapid adoption, which, in turn, is propel the market growth.

The report analyzes liposome drug delivery market on the basis of following segments:

By Product

• Liposomal Doxorubicin

• Liposomal Paclitaxel

• Liposomal Amphotericin B

• Others

By Technology

• Stealth Liposome Technology

• Non-PEGylated Liposome Technology

• DepoFoam Liposome Technology

• Lysolipid Thermally Sensitive Liposome (LTSL) Technology

By Application

• Fungal Diseases

• Cancer Therapy

• Pain Management

• Viral Vaccines

• Photodynamic Therapy

