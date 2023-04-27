Kidney Disease Market Growth Report - 6.5% CAGR with USD 133.44 Billion by 2027 | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kidney Disease Market Size & Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type (Diagnosis, Treatment); End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others), and Geography

The kidney disease market is expected to reach US$ 133,444.71 million by 2027 from US$ 81,128.11 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027.

High Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Leading to Kidney Diseases

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a common and life-threatening condition that affects 1 in 10 people worldwide. High blood pressure and diabetes were the two major causes in 75% of kidney failure cases between 2015 and 2017. Moreover, according to a study published by National Kidney Foundation in 2020, around 35.0% of the diabetic population above age 20 years would develop chronic kidney disease over the period of time.

As per the data published by National Kidney Foundation Inc., in 2020, CKD is likely to cause more deaths than prostate cancer or breast cancer. It is an under-recognized emergency health condition among people. 1 in 3 American adults (about 80 million people) is at risk due to CKD.

According to the estimates given by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2020, 1 in 3 adults with diabetes and 1 in 5 adults with high blood pressure might have chronic kidney disease. In 2015, 30.3 million people in the US had diabetes as per the American Diabetes Association. According to the CDC, in 2014, around 118,000 people in the US started the treatment for end-stage renal disease, and the number of people taking this treatment is expected to increase as more people become aware of this condition. Moreover, the CDC states that around 96% of the people with kidney damage are not aware of having chronic kidney disease, which indicates the underlying market prospective in the kidney disease market. These factors are expected to enhance market growth during the forecast period.

Policy-makers have to ensure that an appropriate mix of pharmaceutical policy options is implemented to meet equitable, affordable, and sustainable access to medicines as well as medical care. The World Health Organization has projected various strategies to support policy-makers in developing suitable policies, including the concept of the vital medicine list and the universal health coverage (UHC) approach. Moreover, European countries with advanced UHC and social protection systems have developed pharmaceutical pricing and reimbursement systems that intend to offer various crucial medicines to their citizens at no or reduced cost. For instance, Armenia ensures 100% reimbursement for medicines for specific diseases such as TB, mental health diseases, diabetes, and chronic kidney failure.

In May 2019, VELTASSA, a prescription medication used to treat high potassium levels in the blood (hyperkalemia), has secured reimbursement in Germany, after the completion of AMNOG process (price negotiation and arbitration process). Moreover, reimbursement for the drug was secured in Finland, Austria, Portugal, Spain, Belgium, and a favorable recommendation was received from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence in the UK. Furthermore, at the end of 2019, VELTASSA was launched in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Belgium, Germany, Spain, The Netherlands, and Austria. Besides, in 2018, Vifor Pharma announced a licensing agreement with Zeria Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to catalyze the process of VELTASSA’s regulatory and reimbursement approval in Japan. Further, in December 2019, China’s National Healthcare Security Administration (NHSA) included Roxadustat in the updated National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL). The drug Roxadustat is included in the NRDL for the treatment of anemia in CKD (Chronic Kidney Disease). Such lucrative reimbursement policies are likely to accelerate the growth of the market during the forecast period.

