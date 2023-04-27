Breast Cancer Screening Market Share to Hit USD 6209 Mn, Globally, by 2027 – The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breast Cancer Screening Market Size, Share, Trends & Growth Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Test Type (Blood Marker tests, Imaging Test, Genetic Test, Immunohistochemistry Test); End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Cancer Institutes, Research Laboratories), and Geography

Breast cancer is the most common and widely occurring type of cancer among women; it develops in breast tissues, usually in the ducts (tubes that carry milk to the nipple) and lobules (glands that make milk). It can also occur in the fatty tissue or fibrous connective tissue within breasts. Early diagnosis of breast cancer is important as it may prevent the condition from becoming critical and ensure a successful curable treatment. The screening methods for the diagnosis of breast cancer include mammography, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), ultrasound, and others. The foremost goal of screening is to detect disease at its earliest and most treatable stage. The screening procedures identify the early signs of cancer, even before the symptoms begin to show.

The increasing prevalence of breast cancer, growing geriatric population, and rising adoption of technologies in screening are among the major factors driving the growth of the breast cancer screening market. However, challenges associated with the use of imaging test for screening of cancer and high cost of screening procedures are restraining the growth of the market. Further, bassinet on global business due to coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a short-term negative impact on the market growth.

Leading companies operating in the breast cancer screening market are Koninklijke Philips N.V.,., Hologic, Inc.,., BD, Myriad Genetics, Inc.,, Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Exact Sciences Corporation, Oncocyte Corporation, Poc Medical systems, Danaher, and General Electric Company, among others. These companies are focused on adopting organic strategies such as product launches and expansions to sustain their position in the dynamic market. For instance, in June 2017, Siemens Healthineers received Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its product namely syngo.via VB20 which is likely to used for Molecular Imaging (MI). This launch is a new release of the company’s established intelligent visualization software for multi-modality imaging.

The report analyzes the breast cancer screening market segmented on the basis of following categories:

Breast Cancer Screening Market – by Test Type

• Blood Marker Test

• Imaging Test

• Genetic Test

• Immunohistochemistry Test

Breast Cancer Screening Market – by End User

• Diagnostic Centers

• Hospitals

• Research Laboratories

• Cancer Institutes

Global Breast Cancer Screening Market – by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o France

o Germany

o UK

o Spain

o Italy

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o South Korea

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

• South and Central America (SCAM)

o Brazil

o Argentina

