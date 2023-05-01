Casago Unveils Contest to Stay Beach Front Star Wars-Themed Vacation Rental in Mexico

Enter Casago's "May the 4th Be with You Sweepstakes" for a chance to win a 3-night, 4-day stay at the new Galaxy Star Wars-themed condo in Playa Encanto, Sonora

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Casago , one of the largest professionally managed vacation rental companies in North America, has unveiled its latest vacation rental, a Galaxy Star Wars-themed condo located at Encantame Towers in Playa Encanto, Sonora, Mexico. To celebrate this unique property, Casago has launched the " May the 4th Be with You Sweepstakes ," offering enrolled participants the chance to win a 3-night, 4-day stay at the luxurious Star Wars-themed condo.The three-bedroom, three-bathroom condo features high-end Star Wars-themed artwork and décor, a grand kitchen, a full living and dining room, and floor-to-ceiling windows that offer stunning views of the ocean and beach. The wrap-around terrace is furnished with a comfortable dining table and chaise lounges, perfect for relaxing and soaking in the sun.Located in Encantame Towers, Rocky Point's newest resort, this luxurious beachfront property offers a unique and immersive experience. With its smooth, clean sand and panoramic views of the Sea of Cortez, the resort provides a Tatooine-like getaway that's not too far from exploring the downtown area of Puerto Peñasco.The contest is free to enter and the rules can be viewed on Casago's website. To enter the contest, learn the official contest rules, or book a stay at any Casago-managed property, visit https://casago.com/blog/may-the-4th-be-with-you-sweepstakes/ About Casago:Casago is reimagining the future of the short-term rental industry through its franchise model that connects local, independent property management companies with best-in-class technology, marketing, and support to compete at a national level. With more than 22 years of experience, Casago has become internationally recognized as a vacation and short-term rental leader in more than 50 destinations across the U.S., Mexico, and the Caribbean. It promotes more than 4,000 properties on Casago’s website and through its dedicated reservations call center, along with 200+ additional channels including Airbnb, Vrbo, Booking.com, Expedia, and more. Casago services over 3,000,000 travelers a year with a hyper-focus on the guest experience and creating long-term relationships with homeowners and the local communities in which they operate. For more information please visit https://casago.com