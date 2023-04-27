Lake County Man Convicted and Sentenced for Illegal Take of a Bald Eagle

JACKSON, Tenn. --- 44-year-old Jason Perkins of Tiptonville was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison for the illegal take of a bald eagle. Perkins was also in illegal possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. Following the prison sentence, Perkins will face an additional three years of supervised federal probation.

“The partnership between Lake County Sheriff’s office, TWRA, and the US Fish and Wildlife Service highlights how dedicated individuals can protect and manage wildlife species for the benefit of all Tennesseans,” said TWRA Executive Director Jason Maxedon. “We are proud to see justice served today thanks to the hard work of those individuals.”

On March 21, 2021, officers with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) received reports of a dead bald eagle in Tiptonville. TWRA wildlife officers and United States Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) agents interviewed witnesses that led to the execution of search warrants on Perkins’ home and another warrant on his father’s residence. Officers determined that Perkins had shot the bald eagle and was a convicted of previous felony offenses. Firearms were recovered during the search warrants.

The illegal take of a bald eagle violates numerous federal statutes including the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

