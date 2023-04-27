Discover the Power of the U.S. Hispanic Market with Isaac Mizrahi's New Book

Isaac Mizrahi Hispanic Market Power Cover

'Hispanic Market Power - America's Business Growth Engine' guides business leaders on one of the most relevant segments for marketing in America.

The book serves as a crucial counterbalance to other published materials on the topic that possess little connection to day-to-day reality, and that have a more political standpoint.” — Isaac Mizrahi

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Isaac Mizrahi, the award-winning CEO of alma, a leading advertising agency, has released his debut book, Hispanic Market Power - America's Business Growth Engine, which provides a comprehensive guide to help businesses tap into the massive potential of the U.S. Hispanic market. The book is available for pre-sale on Amazon.com and Routledge.com - and will be available for purchase at bookstores nationwide - as well as on Amazon.com and Routledge.com starting May 3rd, 2023.

Mizrahi, a thought leader and industry champion in multicultural marketing and diversity equity and inclusion, draws on his vast experience as a corporate executive, agency CEO, and industry leader to uncover how companies can stimulate growth by moving away from preconceived notions and towards marketing effectively to Hispanic customers.

According to Mizrahi, the U.S. Hispanic population represents the most significant demographic growth in the country, and as such, U.S. corporations should make it a priority to center their existing and future strategies on this community. In his book, he provides practical and pragmatic suggestions and recommendations to help businesses leverage the booming segment to drive sales.

'Hispanic Market Power - America's Business Growth Engine' is a strategic business book created by an award-winning marketer for other marketers and business leaders who want to succeed in the U.S.," Mizrahi said. "The book serves as a crucial counterbalance to other published materials on the topic that possess little connection to day-to-day reality, and that have a more political standpoint. The book is filled with straightforward talk and illustrative case studies from companies such as McDonald’s, Pepsi, Coors Light, Kia, and many others - making it a must-read for any business looking to thrive in today's multicultural society."

Hispanic Market Power is a timely, insightful and highly practical guide that every business leader and marketer should read.



The media and academic institutions are invited to request interviews and speaking opportunities with Isaac Mizrahi to discuss the book's valuable insights into the booming U.S. Hispanic market and its potential for business growth.

ABOUT ISAAC MIZRAHI

CEO, Author, Board Director, Multicultural Marketing Expert, Forbes Contributor, AdWeek 50 Isaac Mizrahi is a Brazilian marketing master and economist, who has spent most of his 30+ career years working with brands such as Coca-Cola, Bellsouth International, and Sprint-Nextel, in several different functions and covering multiple geographies.

Over the past decade, Isaac transitioned from the client side to the agency side of the business, joining modern culture agency, alma, as its SVP, Managing Director. In 2022, he was named CEO, leading the agency as it continues working with brands including McDonald’s, Lilly, QuickBooks, Google, Change the Ref, Molson Coors and PepsiCo. During his time at alma, he has overseen the agency’s revenue growth for 13 consecutive years and in 2021, was named to the Adweek 50 list for his long-time success in leading the thriving and ever-growing space of multicultural marketing.

Besides working at alma, Isaac also served as a director of the Hispanic Marketing Council (HMC) board and is a contributor for Forbes, where he publishes monthly articles on multicultural marketing insights and trends. Isaac Mizrahi is also the author of the book “Hispanic Market Power – America’s Business Growth Engine” to be published in May 2023.