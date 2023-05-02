The Ultimate Pizza Pan For The Whole Family To Enjoy
Introducing Pan Duo Create The Perfect Pizza & Much More!SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pan Duo Has Created The Ultimate Pizza Pan For The Whole Family To Enjoy
Family pizza night just got better with Pan Duo. Whether someone likes round or square pizza, the Pan Duo makes it possible to have both. This innovative design combines the capability of making a fluffy crust round pizza and the crispy edges of a square pizza all in one unique pan.
Pan Duo is more than just a pizza pan with features like an eco-friendly ceramic non-stick coating that prevents food from sticking. This makes your clean up time quicker. The cutting grooves built onto every Pan Duo allows you to perfectly cut pizza slices without the hassle of a cutting board and ending arguments over who’s slice is bigger.
If your family is not up for pizza the large nonstick cooking surface is great for cooking any of your favorite dishes, such as; chicken, casseroles, and even desserts like brownies.
The Pan Duo's Great Features
Pan Duo’s ultra non-stick titanium copper coating is safe and eco-friendly. Pan Duo is free from harmful BPA, PFOS, PFOA, and PTFE materials. The titanium in the coating and the thick hard-anodized aluminum base makes the pan resistant to scratches and ensures that your pan will last for years to come.
Pan Duo pans provide even baking temperatures throughout your dish. The copper in the coating provides excellent heat distribution and conductivity cooking your dish perfectly. The durability of the coating makes Pan Duo pans oven safe up to 750 ºF.
The non-stick property of the ceramic makes everything you cook slide right off your pan with no butter or oil required whatsoever.
The Pan Duo is your all-in-one pan that you can cook, cut, and serve on. This saves you valuable time and money by not needing to purchase or use other pans or cutting boards.
Pan Duo on KICKSTARTER
Pan Duo is running a promotion on Kickstarter and anyone who is interested in purchasing this fun and great pan will get it at a discounted price.
