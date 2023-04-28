File My Taxes Online Announces the W2 Finder Online

Find your W2 online

The W2 Finder offers a convenient solution for those who don't want to wait for their physical tax forms or who may have misplaced them.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI, US, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- File My Taxes Online, the leading online tax filing service is proud to announce the launch of the W2 Finder Online. This new feature allows users to quickly and easily locate their W2 forms from their employers, even if they have lost or misplaced them.

The W2 Finder Online is a simple, three-step process. First, users enter their employer's name and the year for which they need to find their W2 form. Then, the W2 Finder Online will search through its database of employers to locate the user's W2 form. Finally, the user will be able to download and print the form.

"We are excited to offer this new feature to our users," said Frank Ellis, CEO of File My Taxes Online. "We understand how important it is for our users to have access to their W2 forms when they come out, and we are proud to provide them with a convenient and secure way to find them."

The W2 Finder Online is available now to all File My Taxes Online users. For more information, please visit www.filemytaxesonline.org.