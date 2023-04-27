The Future of Decontamination in Poultry Processing: PulseForge Launches Pathogen Decontamination System

PulseForge PDS Control Tower & Flash Lamp Module Designed to easily integrate with existing production environments

The PulseForge PDS provides a dry, chemical-free, non-contact decontamination process for the food industry

Food safety is a critical concern for the country...the PulseForge PDS offers a superior solution for eliminating pathogens in a cost-effective, reliable, and environmentally friendly way."” — Jon Gibson, CEO

PulseForge, Inc. announces the release of its flagship industrial decontamination system, the Pathogen Decontamination System (PDS). Designed and engineered specifically for the poultry processing industry, the PDS provides a dry, chemical-free, non-contact process powered by our patented water-cooled, pulsed light system making it ideal for high-speed food, beverage, and packaging environments.

This announcement comes at a critical time for the poultry industry. On April 25, 2023, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) proposed to declare Salmonella an adulterant in breaded stuffed raw chicken products when they exceed a very low level of Salmonella contamination. The PDS is a revolutionary approach to eliminating pathogens and is ideal for high-volume, tightly regulated environments. In compliance with 21 CFR 179.41, without subjecting food or packaging materials to excessive heat that can cause damage, the PDS provides a solution for producers that specifically addresses contamination issues facing the industry.

"We are introducing our patented decontamination system at a time when the poultry industry is facing unprecedented challenges related to contaminants,” said Jonathan Gibson, CEO of PulseForge Inc. “Contamination by harmful microorganisms can result in serious health risks for consumers and significant economic losses for poultry processing companies. Food safety is a critical concern for the country, and poultry processors are continuously looking for innovative ways to make our food supply safer. The PulseForge PDS offers a superior solution for eliminating pathogens in a cost-effective, reliable, and environmentally friendly way."

PulseForge, Inc. designs and manufactures revolutionary pulsed-light systems for industrial processes – from manufacturing to decontamination. PulseForge utilizes applied energy in a precise and targeted manner to enable innovation in industrial manufacturing. Our expertise and tools empower our customers to explore novel materials and manufacturing methodologies, driving dynamic and efficient production at an industrial scale. Learn more at www.pulseforge.com